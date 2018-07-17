If President Donald Trump's performance next to Russian President Vladimir Putin got you thinking it could trigger a GOP challenger and 2020 primary in South Carolina, don't hold your breath.
As Palmetto Politics detailed last year, as long as Trump remains close to the Republican National Committee there's little chance the party apparatus will allow a foe to come forward.
Additionally, for there to be a legitimate challenge in South Carolina, the S.C. GOP Executive Committee would have to agree to hold a winter 2020 primary for anyone wanting to whip up a "Dump Trump" effort.
That's highly unlikely to happen, for it would equate to the rejection of a sitting White House Republican.
In short: no primary means no stage, little media and zero acquisition of delegates.
"The president's support in the executive committee is rock solid," state GOP Chairman Drew McKissick told The Post and Courier on Tuesday.
For anyone who tries to make in-roads, McKissick said the party cannot be forced by an outsider to alter how it backs a candidate.
Anyone who tries, "they don't have a hope in Hades of getting any kind of traction in South Carolina," he said.
The Trump re-election effort in South Carolina got a boost Monday when the City Council in Charlotte narrowly voted to support hosting the 2020 Republican National Convention.
That means officials are prepped to negotiate contracts with the RNC once it formally approves Charlotte as the host site, which is expected in the coming days.
Trump has raised more than $88 million for his re-election bid over the last year and a half, according to a New York Times story published Sunday, with his campaign committee, combined with two joint committees formed with the Republican Party, ending last month with nearly $53.6 million in the bank.
The president was widely criticized Monday for accepting Putin's word that Russia was not involved in any 2016 election tampering over the findings of multiple U.S. intelligence agencies.