Anti-death-penalty activists call on Gov. McMaster to halt executions. That won't happen.

COLUMBIA — Days before South Carolina's first scheduled execution in a decade, death penalty opponents turned to Gov. Henry McMaster as a last, albeit highly unlikely, hope for a reprieve.

After appealing state and federal judges' refusal to halt the executions of Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens, who are set to die a week apart, attorneys for the two condemned inmates sought clemency from McMaster.

The formal request for Sigmon arrived June 15, said the governor's spokesman, Brian Symmes.

On June 16, activists with the newly organized South Carolinians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty gathered outside McMaster's office and called on him to stop the executions and work to repeal the state's capital punishment law.

"The governor has no intentions of doing so," Symmes said afterward. "His position is that courts and jurists have gotten it right and justice needs to be served on behalf of the victims and their loved ones. His focus is on the victims and their family."

Even while speaking at the Statehouse, activists said they recognized the likely futility of their request, just one month after the Republican governor signed a law — which he advocated — that allowed executions to resume.

But the goal is to create a tsunami of opposition to the death penalty that will eventually convince the Legislature to ban capital punishment, even if that's years away, said Abraham Bonowitz of Columbus, Ohio, director of Death Penalty Action.

Following a news conference, the roughly 20 activists delivered a one-sentence letter to McMaster, signed by 300 supporters they said live in South Carolina.

The group, which includes pastors of various denominations, plans to hold prayer vigils and protests leading up to Sigmon's scheduled execution June 18. Owens' is set for June 25.

Both are set to die by electrocution, as per the one-month-old law that made the electric chair the default method for carrying out the death penalty.

After exhausting their appeals, Sigmon and Owens were given reprieves by the state Supreme Court earlier this year because the state lacks the drugs needed for lethal injection, and opposition from activists has made pharmaceutical companies unwilling to replenish the Department of Corrections' supply.

The law added the option of death by firing squad, but Corrections is still developing the protocols for how that will work.

Attorneys with the nonprofit Justice 360 sued in state and federal courts over the new law. But last week, two judges denied the attorneys' requests to halt the executions pending a resolution on the lawsuits, with both saying the cases are unlikely to succeed.

Those refusals have been appealed to the state Supreme Court and Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Both Sigmon and Owens have been on death row for two decades for killings in Greenville County.

Sigmon, 63, was convicted in 2002 of beating his ex-girlfriend's parents to death with a baseball bat a year earlier after she ended their three-year relationship and moved back home. Owens, 43, has been sentenced to death three times since his initial conviction for shooting a convenience store clerk in the head during a 1997 robbery spree because she couldn't open a safe.

The activists said the government should never end a life, no matter how heinous the crime. They said the punishment is racist, classist and unnecessarily expensive, as it's disproportionately handed out to minorities and the poor, and costs escalate over decades of appeals.

Of the 37 prisoners sentenced to death in South Carolina, 19 are Black. Sigmon is White. Owens is Black.

The last person in South Carolina sentenced to death is White. Tim Jones was convicted in 2019 of killing his five children in Lexington County five years earlier.