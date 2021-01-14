Anti-abortion bill advances in the SC Senate in the first week of session

COLUMBIA — A bill banning most abortions in South Carolina advanced Thursday in the Senate as opponents criticized lawmakers as prioritizing such a polarizing issue in the middle of a pandemic.
The 3-2 vote, along party lines, sent the bill that gives no exceptions for rape or incest to the full Senate Medical Affairs Committee.
But even the panel's GOP chairman said he can't support the measure again without major changes.
"I can’t look at a woman who’s been impregnated after being raped and tell her, 'You have to have that child,'" said Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, promising to try again at the next meeting.
The legislation known as the "fetal heartbeat" bill would make an abortion illegal if an ultrasound detects a fetal heartbeat. Any abortion provider who fails to determine whether a heartbeat exists or terminates the pregnancy anyway could be fined $10,000 fine or imprisoned up to two years.
The vote came a day after Gov. Henry McMaster again told lawmakers to pass the measure.
"Let this be the year that we further protect the sanctity of life — with the heartbeat bill," he said in his State of the State address. "It’s time to vote. Send me the heartbeat bill and I will immediately sign it into law."
Legislation restricting abortions is a perennial issue in South Carolina. And the same bill has failed repeatedly.
But proponents believe this is the year they can push it through. The GOP majority in the Senate, where the bill has gotten stuck before, is at an all-time high after three longtime Democrats were ousted in November.
And following last fall's confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, anti-abortion Republican activists are eager to get a case before the nation's high court to test its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.