Another SC health agency losing its director as search continues for DHEC leader

COLUMBIA — The state Medicaid director is leaving next month, creating another hole in the leadership of South Carolina's health agencies amid the continued pandemic.
Joshua Baker, director of the the state Department of Health and Human Services, resigned Monday after three years overseeing an agency that provides health insurance for 1.3 million South Carolinians. His last official day is Jan. 11.
"Managing the Medicaid program through the COVID-19 public health emergency has been an experience like no other in my lifetime," Baker wrote in his resignation letter, released Tuesday by his boss, Gov. Henry McMaster.
He called the timing right for a leadership change, as it comes "with vaccine distribution in sight, the agency in the strongest financial position it has seen in over a decade and a half, and a natural pause in initiatives" between November's election and the start of the next legislative session.
McMaster appointed Baker to the role in November 2017, after he spent several years as the chief budget writer of executive spending proposals for McMaster and his predecessor, Gov. Nikki Haley.
One of every six dollars allocated in the state's $9 billion budget for state tax dollars goes to the government health insurance program for the poor.
Baker's letter did not specify why he was leaving. McMaster made clear he did not want him to go, saying "his leadership and expertise have served our people well and will be missed."
The governor did not name anyone Tuesday as Baker's interim replacement. The release promised an announcement in the "near future."
The leading agency for the state's COVID-19 response, the Department of Health and Environmental Control, continues to search for a new leader, seven months after its director resigned.
DHEC has been run by its chief attorney, Marshall Taylor, since director Rick Toomey left, citing health and family reasons. Toomey took a leave of absence for two weeks in April to get his blood pressure under control.
As of Tuesday, DHEC's governing board had interviewed 10 of the 65 applicants but not whittled down a list of finalists. Chairman Mark Elam has said a decision will come by year's end.
State senators have been critical
Unlike the Medicaid agency, the massive public health agency is not part of McMaster's Cabinet. So he lacks direct authority to name a replacement. But the governor does appoint every member of DHEC's board.
Asked last week about the pace of finding Toomey's replacement, McMaster said, "it’s a very important position, and I know the board is very actively seeking just the right person to take it."
This is a developing story. Check back for details.