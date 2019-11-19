Election 2020 Guns (copy)

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks during a gun safety forum in October, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) File

 John Locher

Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang will participate in The Post and Courier's "Pints and Politics" event Friday.

The time frame is a change from previous afternoon events: This installment will take place during the lunch hour, from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Yang will be at Palmetto Brewing Co., 289 Huger St., Charleston, taking questions from members of the newspaper's political team.

He will take the stage at 12:30 p.m.

Sign up for updates!

Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox.


Audience members can also submit questions ahead of time for consideration.

Attendance is free but those who do wish to take part are asked to first register through the "Pints and Politics" website at https://postandcourieradvertising.com/events/pints-and-politics/

Yang is an entrepreneur and philanthropist, and one of 18 candidates in the Democratic field.

Reach Schuyler Kropf at 843-937-5551. Follow him on Twitter at @skropf47.

Tags

Political Editor

Schuyler Kropf is The Post and Courier political editor. He has covered every major political race in South Carolina dating to 1988, including for U.S. Senate, governorship, the Statehouse and Republican and Democratic presidential primaries.