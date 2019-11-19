Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang will participate in The Post and Courier's "Pints and Politics" event Friday.
The time frame is a change from previous afternoon events: This installment will take place during the lunch hour, from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Yang will be at Palmetto Brewing Co., 289 Huger St., Charleston, taking questions from members of the newspaper's political team.
He will take the stage at 12:30 p.m.
Audience members can also submit questions ahead of time for consideration.
Attendance is free but those who do wish to take part are asked to first register through the "Pints and Politics" website at https://postandcourieradvertising.com/events/pints-and-politics/
Yang is an entrepreneur and philanthropist, and one of 18 candidates in the Democratic field.