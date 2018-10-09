A decade ago, Nikki Haley was a little-known backbench South Carolina legislator from Lexington who no one thought could win a governor's race.
Now, her job changes are international news.
In between, the daughter of Indian immigrants made herself into the new face of the Republican party when she surprised many by becoming the nation's youngest governor in 2010.
The 46-year-old mother of two put herself on a national stage in 2015 when she led the removal of the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds after the Charleston church massacre.
That set her up for a job in the Trump administration. A politician known for making peace in her home state was given the job of keeping peace worldwide as ambassador to the United Nations.
Haley, lacking foreign service experience, was expected to struggle. But with simple messaging, poise and occasional tough talk, her tenure has been considered a success.
Her next step with an arc that has taken her from the Statehouse to the United Nations is simple: She is expected to eye the White House.