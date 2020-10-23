An estimated 1.2 million SC residents could cast their vote before Election Day

South Carolina has surpassed a record number of early voters and could see more than 1.2 million votes cast before Election Day, which would be the most absentee ballots cast in the state's history.

As of Friday, more than 463,000 people had voted in-person and 309,000 mail-in ballots had been returned.

An average of 50,000 people are voting absentee in-person and by mail every single day, S.C. Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said.

The previous record was in the 2016 presidential election when 370,000 voted early in person and 133,000 voted by mail.

With less than two weeks until Nov. 3, Whitmire said he wouldn't be surprised if it grows upwards of 1.2 million people.

"We've never seen anything like this. Every day is Election Day with that many people," Whitmire said. "And for election officials, it means every day feels like Groundhog Day."

Whitmire said having absentee voting occur so early has allowed them to address problems and issues that arise more quickly than prior elections. He said it's also gives a little more time to voters who may need to get their address fixed or paperwork in order before heading to the polls.

As of Friday, an estimated 52 million voters have cast ballots in the 2020 election across the nation, according to Michael McDonald, an associate professor of Political Science at University of Florida who specializes in elections, and the U.S. Elections Project.

That figure accounts for over a third of all votes cast in the 2016 presidential election, 38.1 percent, with less than two weeks to go until Election Day.

Long lines have been popping up around the state as satellite locations have opened up. In Charleston County alone more than 120,000 ballots have been requested.

During the coronavirus pandemic, state lawmakers waved provisions and made absentee voting available to everyone. Seeing the turnout, Whitmire wonders if the Statehouse will make some of the balloting changes permanent to increase access in future elections.

"There's a demand for it," Whitmire said. "The people clearly want more options to vote absentee."

The deadline to request an absentee ballot in South Carolina is Saturday at 5 p.m.