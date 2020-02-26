Amy Klobuchar says she'll swing moderate voters in Charleston

Sen. Amy Klobuchar argued in a Charleston rally Wednesday she's the best option to bring moderate voters — and even converted Trump voters — to the polls in the fall to vote for a Democratic ticket.

In a 40-minute speech at Charlestowne Landing, Klobuchar said her winning record in Minnesota, which she has represented in the Senate since 2007, proved she would be successful not only against the current president, but would help Democrats vying for House and Senate seats too.

At one point she mentioned Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-S.C., the first Democrat to represent the Palmetto State's coastal 1st District in four decades.

"Every single time I have run, I have brought people with me," Klobuchar said. "I have brought house seats with me."

But in South Carolina, Klobuchar's electability argument has not caught on so far.

She gained a brief moment of media spotlight after an unexpected third-place finish in the New Hampshire primaries, but has struggled to gain traction in the South Carolina race.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

A Clemson University poll Wednesday showed former Vice President Joe Biden with a 13-point lead against his next competitor, billionaire political donor Tom Steyer. Klobuchar registered at 4 percent in that poll, second to last.

Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., indicated earlier this week that Klobuchar was one of three candidates he might endorse, but on Wednesday morning he announced he was supporting Biden. A nod from Clyburn, the highest-ranking African American in the U.S. House of Representatives, is considered a significant boost in the state he has represented for almost three decades.

Still, Klobuchar, speaking to a crowd of about 150, boosted her plans to tweak and improve the Affordable Care Act, pass universal background checks on gun purchases and boost rural infrastructure, like broadband internet access.

More extensive proposals, like a new system of universal health care promoted by both Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., would unnecessarily "blow up" work implemented in the ACA, also commonly known as Obamacare.

"We should be moving on to making it better ... because that's where the people are,” Klobuchar said.