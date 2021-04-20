All state employees, K-12 teachers would get a raise in budget plan sent to Senate floor

COLUMBIA — South Carolina state employees and teachers would see pay raises, more 4-year-olds could enroll in kindergarten, and rural schools could make building upgrades under a roughly $11 billion spending package heading to the Senate floor.

The proposal advanced April 20 by the Senate Finance Committee provides every K-12 teacher a $1,000 raise and all state agency employees a 2 percent cost-of-living increase.

Teacher advocates said they're ecstatic about the salary hike, following months of being told the state couldn't afford one amid the economic uncertainty.

"I'm excited! That came out of nowhere," said Sherry East, president of the South Carolina Education Association.

The plan approved by the House last month is what its budget-writing chairman, Rep. Murrell Smith, called a "pandemic worst-case scenario budget" that socked away more than $550 million in reserves. Beyond selective raises for some employees — mostly in law enforcement agencies — the House budget provided teachers only their normal pay bump for an additional year of experience.

The $1,000-per-teacher proposal, costing $72 million, would be in addition to that so-called step increase for teachers, which stops at 23 years in the classroom. The Senate plan covers the step with a $65 million increase in per-pupil funding — $15 million above what the House put toward classroom aid.

Senate Finance had the benefit of crafting its budget proposal after an update in the state's revenue projections meant legislators could spend $1.7 billion more.

But the windfall came with a caveat. Less than a quarter of it represents predicted economic growth in the coming fiscal year, which can be spent on recurring expenses such as salaries.

About $48 million of that would raise the pay of all state employees, who have seen just four cost-of-living raises across all agencies since 2008. The largest, 3.25 percent, was five years ago.

An additional $44 million would be split among 17 agencies to boost their employees' pay even more.

Teachers would get the largest single chunk of the recurring revenue, which is critical at a time when the pandemic is worsening the teacher shortage crisis, said Patrick Kelly with the Palmetto State Teachers Association.

"The importance of this proposed raise can not be overstated," he said. "This loss of teaching talent is especially alarming given the increased need for students to have access to individualized instruction from highly qualified teachers after the instructional disruptions of the past year."

School bus drivers should also see a raise, though likely paltry. The budget includes a 5 percent boost in what the state sends school districts for drivers' minimum hourly pay, which ranges this school year from $7.85 to $11.55. What bus drivers actually make depends on how much districts add with local property taxes.

The plan to be debated on the Senate floor next week spends $47 million to make state-paid, full-day kindergarten available to all poor 4-year-olds statewide. The money would enroll nearly 12,000 additional children, fulfilling a promise legislators made in 2014 to eventually make all of South Carolina's at-risk 4-year-olds eligible.

And it includes $100 million for school construction, with $15 million of that set aside to incentivize small districts to consolidate. The rest would go into a fund for other poor, rural districts that lack the tax base to afford building a new school or major renovations. The idea is for that $85 million to be the first installment in a yearly investment, but that would be a question for future budget processes.