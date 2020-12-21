All SC senators agree to wear face coverings to guard against COVID-19 in 2021 session

COLUMBIA — All 46 South Carolina state senators have agreed to wear face coverings during the 2021 legislative session as lawmakers brace to resume work while COVID-19 continues to ravage the state, according to the chamber's president.

In a memo Monday to senators and staff, Senate President Harvey Peeler outlined a series of safety protocols he said were developed in consultation with state and federal health guidelines, including masks, social distancing, temperature checks and testing.

"The Senate cares about its members, employees, and the citizens of South Carolina who require that the General Assembly do the work of the 2021 legislative session safely and responsibly," wrote Peeler, R-Gaffney.

The announcement represents a shift from the few brief legislative sessions held since the coronavirus began spreading around South Carolina in March, as most but not all senators wore masks while in the Statehouse complex.

The issue has been more pronounced in the House, where clusters of legislators can regularly be seen without masks while in the chamber.

S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas' spokeswoman Nicolette Walters noted that Lucas, R-Hartsville, "continues to always wear a mask and strongly encourages all other members to follow suit."

Walters said the House is also planning to adopt several rule changes in January, allowing committee meetings to be conducted virtually and letting members cast their votes while in the balcony or the back of the chamber for more social distancing.

The House will also continue many of the safety measures they already had in place for special sessions since COVID-19 sent legislators home early in mid-March, including limiting chamber access, providing masks, gloves and hand sanitizer, and cleaning the chamber microphone after each use.

At least three House members contracted the virus around the time of a two-day organizational session earlier this month, and at least five more tested positive earlier in the year. Only one state senator is known to have tested positive so far.

Legislative leaders have declined to take more drastic steps, like convening the General Assembly virtually or in a more spacious venue than the Statehouse.

They have noted that the state constitution requires them to meet at the Statehouse, though it also allows the governor to relocate it if "the casualties of war or contagious disease render it unsafe to meet at the seat of government."

But they are hoping to restore the rapid testing available to House members for its organizational session earlier this month, which helped detect at least one case before lawmakers entered the chamber.