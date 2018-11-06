COLUMBIA — Attorney General Alan Wilson won a third term as South Carolina's top prosecutor, beating back opponents' criticisms about his ties to a once-powerful GOP political consultant at the center of a Statehouse corruption probe.
Wilson easily trounced Democrat Constance Anastopoulo on Tuesday after fending off two GOP challengers in June.
With a vast majority of precincts reporting, Wilson was winning with 58 percent of the vote at press time.
All of Wilson's opponents this year pointed to his connections with Richard Quinn, whose son, former Rep. Rick Quinn, resigned his House seat in December as part of a plea deal for him and his father. The investigation by Solicitor David Pascoe ensnared five other legislators. Three of them also pleaded guilty and resigned.
In a recent report, the state grand jury accused Wilson of stymieing the corruption investigation after handing the case to Pascoe in 2014. Despite widespread speculation, Wilson was never indicted.
Wilson has argued there's "no one in the state of South Carolina who has fought public corruption harder than me."
Anastopoulo touted her background as a Charleston School of Law ethics professor. Voters likely knew her last name from the TV ads of her defense attorney husband: “Don’t scream, call Akim!”
The Statehouse probe appears to be wrapping up, with one former legislator's case still pending. Last month's jury conviction of former House Judiciary Chairman Jim Harrison resulted in the first prison sentence of the probe. Harrison is expected to appeal that 18-month sentence.
In the Statehouse, former state Democratic Party Chairman Dick Harpootlian will replace GOP Sen. John Courson, who pleaded guilty in June to misconduct and resigned.
Harpootlian, known for his colorful personality, defeated attorney Benjamin Dunn in the special election to flip the seat Courson had held for 34 years. In a state where Republicans control both legislative chambers and all statewide offices, it was a rare turn.
In the House, retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Doug Gilliam flipped a seat to Republicans. No Democrat ran to replace retiring 16-year Rep. Mike Anthony of Union.
In other statewide races, Secretary of State Mark Hammond won a sixth term against retired Army Maj. Melvin Whittenburg, and Treasurer Curtis Loftis defeated Rosalyn Glenn.
Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom and Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers were also re-elected. Neither faced major-party opposition this year.