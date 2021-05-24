Agriculture secretary visits SC to tout new loan payment program for minority farmers

ROWESVILLE — The country's top agriculture official visited a family farm in Orangeburg County as the federal government begins to roll out a new debt forgiveness program aimed at helping socially disadvantaged Black and minority farmers.

As part of the $1.9 trillion economic relief package Congress passed in March, lawmakers approved a $4 billion initiative for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to make debt relief payments for about 13,000 loans issued by the agency to minority farmers.

At the invitation of House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack came to Rowesville May 24 to meet with Black farmers in the community and update them on the program, which is slated to begin doling out payments in early June.

The initiative has been met with pushback from some White farmers who argue it amounts to reverse discrimination, as well as banks, who fear that it will cut their profits due to lost interest payments.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., criticized the program as "reparations" that have nothing to do with COVID-19. Those comments drew a sharp rebuke from Clyburn, who said Graham should know more about the financial discrimination Black farmers have faced in their shared home state.

In response to the banks, Vilsack noted the program will also fund prepayment penalties to reimburse them for losses they may incur with the loan getting paid off early, and he said it will also eliminate the risks that the loans will not be repaid.

As to the complaints of White farmers, Vilsack pointed out that they received much more substantial aid from early coronavirus relief packages, which was part of the reason the initiative targeting disadvantaged farmers was added to the latest bill.

"It addresses the disparity between White farmers, who received a tremendous amount of money during the COVID relief situation, and socially disadvantaged producers, who received, relatively speaking very, very little," Vilsack said. "So this is really designed to begin the process of reducing that gap."

Clyburn added that the payments are not just coming because the farmers are Black, but because of the historic discrimination they have faced in seeking to obtain loans, either getting rejected or receiving higher interest rates than their White counterparts.

Black farmers have lost millions of acres of land nationwide over the past century and thousands have dropped out of the business, shrinking their proportion of the industry from about 14 percent in 1920 to 1.3 percent in 2017, according to the most recent USDA Census of Agriculture.

"This is to right a wrong," Clyburn said. "I learned from history that the greatness of this country is not that we are more enlightened than any other nation but because we have always been able to repair our faults. We're here today trying to demonstrate why this country is so great: repairing a fault."

Nathaniel Rhodes, whose family has owned the farm that Vilsack and Clyburn visited since the early 1900s, said he knows many other Black farmers in his area who have quit over the years due to difficulties getting the loans they needed to buy expensive equipment, fill in for bad crop yields and keep their business afloat.

"It would be helpful," said Rhodes, 69, of the debt relief program. "I could get other things I need for the farm, like grain storage and irrigation."

State Rep. Russell Ott, a White farmer from neighboring Calhoun County, said he understood why the program is controversial, but he noted that it's not uncommon for agriculture initiatives to benefit certain types of farmers based on, for example, which crops they grow.

"I think agriculture is stronger when agriculture is a diverse industry," said Ott, D-St. Matthews. "This goes a long way in helping with that diversity because I do believe Black farmers are essential to us sustaining what we do, but they have had to deal with a lot of things over the course of the last 60 or 70 years that not everyone has."

The program still comes with limits that could leave some farmers out in the cold. For now, the payments can only apply to loans made directly by the USDA's Farm Service Agency or loans from banks that were guaranteed by the USDA.

But Vilsack said he is hopeful the agency will be able to use other resources to provide more help to farmers who can't benefit from this particular program over the coming months.