AG Barr visits SC to back Sen. Scott's policing bill: 'You have to put checks in place'

COLUMBIA — As nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd move into their third month, U.S. Attorney General William Barr came to Columbia to meet with religious and police leaders Wednesday to win support for U.S. Sen. Tim Scott's bill to address violent conduct by some law enforcement officers.

Scott and Barr said a balance is needed as some critics call for reduced funding for police departments.

“Beyond the shooting of individuals, there’s this problem with profiling and treating people as suspects before you treat them as citizens,” Barr told reporters at Bethel AME Church. “We need a police force. We need these institutions to provide peace and security.”

Echoing remarks made by President Donald Trump in a June executive order aimed at safer policing methods, Barr said he supports Congressional efforts to more broadly fund body cameras and hold accountable officers who act violently.

He and Scott, a North Charleston Republican, also want to see more money spent to incorporate co-responders into law enforcement agencies to assist with the homeless, drug dependent and mentally ill.

“Some situations that officers are asked to take care of today really may not fall into traditional law enforcement responses,” Scott told reporters.

Scott and Barr spent the morning huddling with faith, business and law enforcement leaders to address concerns raised in the months since Floyd died while in custody of the Minneapolis police.

“Whenever you have that kind of institution, you have the possibility of abuse, and so you have to put checks in place to make sure that these institutions that are designed to protect these communities don't themselves become oppressive, and it's a question of striking the right balance,” Barr said. “It's not defunding police or doing away with the police nor is it giving short shrift to the legitimate concerns that are out there about abuses.”

Scott introduced a bill last month that would ban chokeholds by police, deploy of more body cameras and make sure they had the capacity to store data, mandate reporting to the FBI each time a service weapon is discharged and give law enforcement agencies access to disciplinary records while hiring officers.

But Scott's bill failed on a Senate procedural vote to start debate after Democrats and groups including the NAACP, American Civil Liberties Union and The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights called the proposal hollow. Critics also pointed to the proposed allocation of $7 billion more for police agencies over the next five years rather than attempting to reduce the size of forces and demand greater accountability.

"The lack of police accountability and enforceable policies put forth in this bill fails to answer the problems faced by many people of color across this country," Hilary Shelton, director of the NAACP's Washington bureau, said in a statement.

Scott said he’s been in talks with House leaders including Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass of Los Angeles, who is behind a justice reform bill of her own.

“The more she has taken a look at the bill the more she has suggested that half or two-thirds of a loaf might be better than none and right now, we're sitting on zero. And that speaks poorly to the American people and specifically to communities of color who have been challenged by these situations for decades,” Scott said. “The conversations with folks who are now calling me about the legislation from the other side suggest perhaps it's not dead, we may have a Lazarus moment.”

This story is developing and will be updated.