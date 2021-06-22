After pandemic delays, McMaster asks feds to speed up census data for SC redistricting

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster joined 14 other Republican state executives in urging the federal government to expedite release of census data needed to begin redistricting, warning that the pandemic-induced delay could jeopardize their ability to finish the process in time for the 2022 elections.

In a June 22 letter to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, McMaster and the other governors wrote the delayed release of the 2020 population counts are putting them "in a nearly impossible situation to redraw lines prior to the 2022 election cycle."

The U.S. Census Bureau announced in mid-February the data release, typically scheduled for the end of March, would be pushed back by six months until the end of September largely due to difficulties conducting the census during the coronavirus pandemic. Officials later said they hope to get the numbers out by way of an older format by August.

But the governors asked Raimondo to instead give them the data this month or "as soon as possible." They cited federal court affidavits they said suggest the data processing would be complete by June 24.

"Further delaying the release of redistricting data negatively impacts redistricting efforts nationwide, places state governments in an unnecessarily precarious position, and presents compounding delays in operations at every level of government," the governors wrote.

A Census Bureau spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The agency has already released state-by-state population counts needed to determine how many congressional seats each state has. South Carolina's seven congressional districts remained unchanged on that front. The state added a U.S. House seat following the 2010 census.

But states need more granular data to redraw the boundary lines for electoral districts at the congressional, legislative and municipal level, a process that happens every 10 years in attempt to keep the districts at relatively equal sizes.

The delay has already caused headaches for some South Carolina cities with off-year municipal elections.

In Charleston for example, the City Council opted to continue using the old voting districts for their 2021 elections. But they may be forced to hold special elections after the new maps are complete if any council members no longer live in the districts they were elected to represent.

State lawmakers are planning to return to Columbia as soon as the data is released to begin the redistricting process. The new maps will need to get approval from the Republican-led Legislature and McMaster, and then they could still be subject to litigation after that, as has often happened in the past.