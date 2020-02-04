COLUMBIA — Iowa's long-awaited Democratic presidential caucuses Monday night produced every election administrator's worst nightmare.
The next day — and many hours after the caucuses were over — results were largely still not available as Iowa Democratic Party officials desperately tried to address reporting glitches, effectively missing their prime opportunity in the national spotlight to impact the race for the Democratic nomination.
But with a few weeks left until South Carolina's Feb. 29 Democratic presidential primary, election officials in the Palmetto State offered firm assurances Tuesday that preparations are already proceeding well according to plan and there are no foreseeable reasons why unofficial results here would not be available that same night.
"The big takeaway is: We've got this," said S.C. Elections Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire. "This is something we do every week, and we want voters to know that they can go to the polls on Feb. 29 and vote with confidence knowing that their vote is going to count."
For starters, South Carolina's process could hardly be more different than Iowa's.
Iowa uses an in-person caucus administered by the state party, a unique form of election that requires intense organization. South Carolina uses a typical primary process administered by professional state and county election officials who have extensive experience managing similar elections all the time.
South Carolina's new voting machines, which use a two-factor authentication system by producing paper ballots in addition to the electronic tabulation, have already been used in more than 200 elections since Oct. 1, 2019, according to Whitmire.
Those elections in 42 of the state's 46 counties have seen no significant issues so far, he said.
"We've had a lot of time to train and develop our policies and procedures, and we have a lot of support that we can provide to the counties on election day and election night," Whitmire said.
S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson said in a statement that the voting machines will be tested at least three days before the primary, with most tested well before then. He said the paper trail will create "an additional layer of security that can be used to verify vote totals."
"We have confidence in our voting system and the professionals who run the South Carolina Election Commission," Robertson said.
While presidential primaries are high-stakes, they also present one of the easiest types of statewide elections for South Carolina officials to administer. The ballots only contain one question and turnout for a single-party primary are usually significantly lower than general elections in presidential years.
The highest turnout presidential primary day in recent years was 2008, when 23.7 percent of active registered voters participated in the Democratic primary and 19.8 percent participated in the Republican primary.
By contrast, the lowest turnout recent general election in a presidential year was 2016 with 67.9 percent — substantially higher than both 2008 primaries combined. General elections also feature far more offices on the ballot.
"With a mechanically simple election like this, we'd expect to have results finished on election night," Whitmire said.
After Iowa's debacle Monday, Charleston County Elections Commission Executive Director Joe Debney said they are continuing to follow their typical protocol in preparation for the South Carolina primary.
Between 500 and 600 poll workers have already signed up to help on election day, Debney said, a number that he is hoping to boost to 650. The workers are required to participate in a training class that takes about 2 and a half hours and then they will work from 6 a.m. on election day until the votes have been tabulated.
"It's very similar to everything that we've done in the past," Debney said. "It is a totally different way of counting votes than Iowa does."
Charleston County residents who are interested in becoming a paid poll worker can fill out an online form at vote.charlestoncounty.org, email electionworkers@charlestoncounty.org or call (843) 744-8683.