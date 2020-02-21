After fiery Vegas act, 2020 candidates debating in SC with an eye toward Super Tuesday

The first nine 2020 Democratic presidential primary debates weren't that memorable — until last week in Las Vegas.

Emotions took over with an hour of attacks, focused first on 2020 newcomer Michael Bloomberg, who has risen nationally behind a blizzard of ads, and then broke down into bickering over who is a real Democrat and who has the best health care plan.

South Carolina is next on the 2020 tour.

The debate scheduled for Tuesday at the Gaillard Center in downtown Charleston will not just set up the Palmetto State's primary on Saturday, but serve as the final candidate clash before Super Tuesday, when 14 states hold primaries on March 3.

With the biggest day to collect delegates a week after the Charleston debate, candidates will likely shift their message to address a nationwide contest with races from California to Massachusetts.

"There's not enough time between South Carolina and Super Tuesday to have a major new message penetrate with voters," said Michael Bitzer, a political scientist at Catawba College in North Carolina, which votes on Super Tuesday. "You have share it on that stage."

Still, South Carolina represents the last chance for some of the remaining eight active candidates in the field. They will need to tailor a message to Palmetto State voters.

"This year, what happens in one particular state effects what happens in the next primary," said Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics. "They are not going to forget where they are. What happens in South Carolina will give them momentum to come out of the pack."

The 2020 early-voting season has been dominated so far by Sanders, the Vermont senator who won the New Hampshire primary, and former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the leader in the Iowa caucuses.

But Nevada, which held its primary Saturday, and South Carolina could help change the narrative.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to do well in the final two early-voting states after spending much of the race as the national front-runner. He lost that spot to Sanders in the past two weeks, according to national poll averages.

Tyler Jones, a South Carolina political operative who worked on a Draft Biden effort in 2016, said he sees three spots left for Democratic hopefuls after the Charleston debate. Sanders and Bloomberg, the former New York mayor, have two of them locked down based on national polling.

The third spot is between Biden, Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar — making their S.C. debate performance crucial for their survival, he said.

The debate's big question mark is Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who grabbed attention for her spirited attack on Bloomberg in Nevada. She needs another strong showing to prop up a campaign that has limped in the middle of the field, political experts said.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

For his part, Bloomberg needs to do much better after stumbling through his debate debut.

"It was like having a new member of the fraternity and he got the kind of hazing that gets you sent before the dean of students," Sabato said. "He's going to punch back."

Sanders likely will get a share of attacks Tuesday as the new national front-runner.

"Sanders got off easy (in Nevada)," Sabato said.

Jones expects a new target in Charleston.

"They should go after Biden," he said. "He's still winning in South Carolina."

Biden has led in S.C. polls for nearly a year, including a Winthrop University survey released late last week.

The 2020 candidates will be debating in a state where African American voters account for six of every 10 votes in the Democratic primary. But they will be speaking to black voters in Super Tuesday states with a handful in the South, including Tennessee, Alabama and Arkansas, said Bakari Sellers, a former S.C. lawmaker who is now a CNN political analyst.

What those voters want to see is someone who can take on a president known for slamming opponents on stage.

"If you can't take a jab from Elizabeth or Pete, you can't take a punch from (President Donald) Trump," Sellers said.

Making the debate is an absolute must for billionaire activist Tom Steyer, who has built his campaign on good acceptance in South Carolina. He failed to qualify for the Nevada debate stage because of poor national polling numbers.

"He’s not a finalist, that's the message if he's not on the debate stage," Sabato said.

Steyer needs to win a delegate in the Nevada caucus or get at least 12 percent support in another qualifying poll of South Carolina by Monday to reach the stage in Charleston.

Few are expecting the fire seen last week in Las Vegas.

"Nevada was a chance to purge all that negativism," Bitzer said. "Now it's time to be done with the attacks and remember, 'We have to stop Trump.' "