After failing to oust Lindsey Graham, SC Dems face uphill climb against Tim Scott in 2022

COLUMBIA — As she spoke in support of Democrat Krystle Matthews' nascent campaign for U.S. Senate on April 13, longtime state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter sought to confront the elephant in the room: cynicism.

After all, Democrats are fresh off an election cycle in which their U.S. Senate nominee Jaime Harrison generated unprecedented national attention and money for his bid to unseat Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham only to still fall short by double digits.

Why should they expect a different outcome two years later against U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, who has coasted to victory every time he's been on a ballot, developed a national profile as the lone Black Republican in the Senate and tends to enjoy even higher approval ratings among South Carolina voters than his senior Senate colleague?

Despite all that, Cobb-Hunter insisted that Matthews is "the real deal," noting she ousted a Republican incumbent to win her Statehouse seat in 2018 and beat back another GOP challenger two years later.

Before Matthews ran, her district in the Ladson area had been represented by Republicans for years — including, before his ascension to Congress, Scott himself.

"That ought to tell you that it is at least possible," said Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg.

Matthews is not the first candidate to announce plans to challenge Scott and she may not be the last. Spartanburg County Democratic Party chairwoman Angela Geter also has declared her intention to run, and multiple other Democrats around the state are rumored to be considering it.

But whichever candidate becomes the party's nominee will face the same challenge: convincing voters and donors that Harrison's defeat was not the crushing setback for South Carolina Democrats that most pundits made it out to be but rather a small step forward in a long-term strategy to make the state more competitive.

Optimistic Democrats point to neighboring Georgia, where the party won the presidential election in November and flipped two U.S. Senate seats in January runoffs, as the model for what's possible.

Those victories, they note, took a sustained effort over many years that included several stinging defeats before Democrats were ultimately able to turn the tide.

"What happened in Georgia wasn't just one election cycle," said S.C. Democratic Party chairman Trav Robertson. "It was a culmination of consecutive, back-to-back election cycles over a decade."

One Georgia Democrat draws particular admiration from party officials who hope to replicate her success.

Stacey Abrams narrowly lost to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in 2018 but went on to build a new voter registration and mobilization organization that many Democrats cited as a key factor in the party's victories two years later.

Matthews is hoping to tap in to some of those strategies, saying registering new voters will be critical for her chances of an upset.

"We're going to be mobilizing and registering voters like crazy," Matthews said. "Our ground game is going to be awesome. We're going to be out here touching folks, especially those in rural communities who have been forgotten that oftentimes don't hear or see from the people that represent them until it's election time."

While national Democratic groups will likely view South Carolina more skeptically after their 2020 losses, the state party will have an influential ally in Harrison, who went on to become chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Still, S.C. GOP chairman Drew McKissick said the 2020 results showed that the problem for Democrats is not their resources or campaigns but their policy platform.

"No matter how much money they spend, no matter what Jaime makes available for them, loans them and resources he sends them, when it is all said and done, they will still have the very same problem and that is what they're selling," McKissick said.

"This is still South Carolina, which is a conservative state. That's not changing," he added. "So until they go back and retool what it is they believe to make themselves palatable to voters, I like our chances."

In Scott's last campaign in 2016, he cruised to victory by 23 percentage points over Thomas Dixon, a North Charleston pastor and activist. But Dixon said his long-shot bid that launched just months before the election cannot compare to Matthews, who is beginning to build a campaign more than a year and a half in advance.

"It actually turned out to be a lot better than I thought given that I had no staff and no experience whatsoever," Dixon said. "Krystle will have all of that in place. I believe that people want change, and even though this is not a hugely Democratic state, there could be a lot of crossover votes."

Then there's the question of laying out the argument against Scott.

Graham's polarizing reputation made him a magnet for national dollars both for and against him, a dynamic that may be difficult to duplicate against an incumbent who is not as much of an omnipresent figure on cable news.

In the closing weeks of that race, Harrison also accused Graham of being racially insensitive and disconnected from the experiences of South Carolina minorities. That would be a hard claim to make against Scott, a Black man who was raised by a poor single mother in North Charleston.

But Matthews said Scott's background will not shield him from harsh criticism.

"It is most certainly not hard to make the argument against somebody who made it through the door and closed it behind them," Matthews said.

Scott's reelection campaign declined to comment on Matthews' challenge.

But Graham sent out a fundraising email on Scott's behalf after Matthews announced her campaign, warning his supporters that "Democrats in Washington would like nothing better than to extend their victories from Georgia into South Carolina."

Robertson, the S.C. Democratic Party chairman, said he views that email as "a clear indication that they know we're going to be prepared."