COLUMBIA — Denmark Technical College represents hope for students in one of South Carolina's poorest counties and should be given more time to turn its enrollment around, advocates of the school said at a rally Wednesday.
More than 100 alumni, administrators and local officials gathered at the Statehouse to oppose a House proposal that would turn the historically black college back into a trade school. The crowd included three legislators.
A 1947 state law created Denmark Tech as a trade school for black South Carolinians. It became part of the statewide technical college system in 1969.
"We want to go forward, not backward," said Bamberg County Council Chairman Trent Kinard. "What is happening is a travesty."
Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, said she's trying to keep the school's doors open by changing its mission.
The plan calls for turning Denmark Tech into a regional career center for both high schoolers and adults seeking an industry certificate.
Many of the college’s existing programs, such as welding and plumbing, would continue. Other programs in the works include brick masonry, carpentry, a flight school and demolition.
The budget-writing panel Cobb-Hunter sits on advanced the idea, which the House passed as part of its budget proposal for the fiscal year starting July 1.
She suggested the protestors ask themselves whether they're fighting for the community's educational opportunities or a title.
The school would lose its status as a historically black college if it no longer operated in the tech system. Some in the audience wore shirts that read "I love my HBCU" — the acronym for historically black college or university — with "Denmark Tech" written into the heart.
"Change is hard and I can appreciate that, but we really need to think hard about keeping status quo" at a school where enrollment is plummeting in an area losing population, said Cobb-Hunter, a graduate of Florida A&M, another HBCU. "At some point the question has to be asked, 'Is it in the best interest of the state to sustain this at this level or do we try to reframe the mission?' I’m for reframing the mission to the original mission, which was providing opportunities to develop a skill that will be employable.”
No one disputes Denmark Tech is in deep trouble. Enrollment continues to drop to just 400 students two years after the state tried to boost interest by offering local high school graduates a free two-year degree or technical certificate. That’s down from 2,300 students a decade ago.
The college, which primarily serves residents of rural Allendale, Bamberg and Barnwell counties, will be operating in the red by this summer. Any shortfall would have to come from the 15 other technical colleges statewide, according to a January report by the state Technical College System, which recommends that Denmark Tech "no longer operate as a standalone college."
Denmark Tech is "reinvigorating and revitalizing," but it will take time, said vice president Angelica Christie, who noted she's been at the school just six months. "We need the opportunity to move forward."
The Senate Finance Committee is working on that chamber's budget plan, which so far does not include the Denmark Tech proposal.
Former Rep. Bakari Sellers, a Democrat from Bamberg County, said his former colleagues in the House were wrong to pass the proposal. He called on senators to keep it out of the budget and for Gov. Henry McMaster to veto it if it manages to reach his desk.