WASHINGTON — Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has told Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation will proceed. That's according to a person familiar with the meeting.
Graham and Whitaker met Thursday as a bipartisan group of senators pushes legislation to protect Mueller's job.
The senators are concerned about Whitaker's past criticism of the probe, which is looking at Russian interference in the 2016 election and ties to President Donald Trump's campaign.
The person says Whitaker told Graham the investigation would be allowed to proceed. The person wasn't authorized to speak publicly about the meeting and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Trump has repeatedly criticized Mueller, calling the investigation a hoax. He tweeted Thursday that the probe is "A TOTAL WITCH HUNT LIKE NO OTHER IN AMERICAN HISTORY!"