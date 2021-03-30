ACLU demands McMaster stop requiring public employees to return to the office. He says no.

COLUMBIA — The American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina is demanding that Gov. Henry McMaster rescind his order telling state employees still working from home to return to their office.

But the governor has no intentions of changing his mind, said his spokesman Brian Symmes.

In its March 30 letter to McMaster, the ACLU's state chapter told the Republican governor to either take back his order indefinitely, "while the COVID-19 pandemic continues," or issue a new one delaying the mandate until at least June 15 and specify that employees should be given "any and all individual reasonable accommodations."

The letter refers to McMaster's March 5 order that directed all state agency leaders to quickly transition to normal operations. He gave no deadline, instead telling each to submit a plan to the Department of Administration to "expeditiously return" all employees to their workplace full time.

The ACLU accuses the governor's directive as discriminating against women, who are forced to find alternative child care arrangements or might be pregnant, and people with disabilities more at-risk of getting seriously ill or dying from COVID-19.

"Crucially, the idea that all state jobs require employees to work in-person is factually absurd given the continued operation of state government over the last year," reads the letter, which asks for a response by April 1.

The organization won't have to wait for an answer.

Agencies have been given flexibility on bringing employees back "in a reasonable time frame" and allowed to give exceptions to workers depending on their circumstances, Symmes said soon after the letter was sent.

"This has worked as the governor envisioned, that the Department of Administration would work directly with agency heads to get a full understanding of unique situations and work through those particular issues and provide a grace period when necessary," Symmes said. "The governor fundamentally believes that, while we out of necessity had to provide flexibility to state employees over the course of the past year, it is time to bring them back to the office."

He noted people have worked in person at businesses across South Carolina throughout the pandemic.

Those include tens of thousands of state employees, according to the Department of Administration.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

While agencies were told to bring back the bulk of the rest between March 15 and April 5, allowed exceptions specifically included people who are disabled, those on family or medical leave, and those working from home before the pandemic hit, said Department of Administration spokeswoman Kelly Coakley.

The ACLU's attorney, Susan Dunn, said that's not happening in practice.

"I don't think the governor intended the havoc he has created. This order is upsetting people's lives across the state," she told The Post and Courier, calling it a matter of political optics instead of necessity.

She argued McMaster's order goes beyond his emergency powers, noting the employees weren't hired by the governor and don't report to him.

"If the governor said, 'We want you to reopen as quickly as possible,' that would be fine. But this is not fine, arbitrarily telling people you must come back to work two weeks after you’re vaccinated," she said.

Workers are being told "if you don't show up, we'll fire you," Dunn said.

Dunn said the ACLU might sue McMaster if he does not change his order.

People are considered fully immunized two weeks after getting their last COVID-19 shot, whether that's Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which take two shots several weeks apart, or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Eligibility for the vaccines open up to all South Carolinians 16 and up beginning March 31.

Since March 8, eligibility categories have included anyone 55 and older, people with underlying health problems and disabilities, and workers who can't socially distance on the job.

So far, about 1.3 million South Carolinians have gotten at least one shot, and about 55 percent of them have completed the process, according to the state's public health agency.