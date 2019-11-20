COLUMBIA — A typically breezy round of judicial appointments in Columbia took an unusual turn Wednesday when a legislative panel convened in secret while questioning a circuit judge who had been accused of berating people in court and showing "discriminatory" behavior to female attorneys.

The Judicial Merit Screening Commission, which meets annually, usually conducts most of its business in open hearings. But no one is saying why the 10-member panel held a 90-minute special closed-door session late Wednesday with Circuit Judge Thomas Russo of Florence.

The panel was supposed to vote this week on Russo’s reappointment to another six-year term on the bench. But for undisclosed reasons that vote was delayed.

Panel members declined to discuss the matter, maintaining that Russo’s candidacy was still open. Russo exited a back door of a hearing room and didn’t answer questions from reporters.

The panel is scheduled to meet again Dec. 2.

Each year, the commission screens candidates and incumbent judges for appointment to seats on the state bench. The panel in hearings lasting through the first week of December is set to review nearly 50 candidates and incumbents for 19 judicial seats.

Those hearings got off to an unusually tense start Monday when Russo was asked about complaints regarding his temperament, including allegations that he “berates” attorneys in open court.

Russo, who presides in an at-large seat based in Florence and first took the bench in 2005, had been running unopposed. But among 68 responses gathered in an anonymous survey of the South Carolina Bar, 14 of them, or nearly one quarter, expressed a concern about Russo’s capacity as a judge.

Russo’s “outbursts are nothing short of legendary,” one lawyer wrote in a response read aloud during the hearing.

“I’m fairly shocked to hear that,” Russo told the panel Monday. “I don’t know that I’ve ever berated anyone. If I have an issue with an attorney, I do ask they step back in chambers, so I don’t do that in public.”

Russo was also accused of “discriminatory” behavior toward female attorneys, including calling them “liars.”

“That’s even more shocking,” Russo said. “I grew up in a home with four sisters. I have two daughters. I’ve had nothing but the utmost respect for women.”

The panel did not elaborate on the details of the complaints, and the commission shields records of the bar survey from the public.

The exchange marked what has otherwise been a breezy first three days of judicial screenings in Columbia.

Among the state’s 49 circuit judges, who handle all of the state’s felony criminal cases and major civil cases, Russo was one of two up for reappointment. He, along with Judge Alison Renee Lee, based in Columbia, ran unopposed.

A third vacancy on the circuit court will open when Judge Larry Hyman Jr. retires next year. The screening panel on Monday and Tuesday interviewed 11 candidates for that at-large seat.

The panel screens incumbent judges and judicial candidates for seats on the state’s circuit and family courts, as well as the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court. The panel also screens the state’s special masters and administrative law judges.

The panel forwards names to the General Assembly, which votes to confirm judges during each legislative session. South Carolina is one of two states with legislative election of judges.

The panel almost never rejects the reappointment of a sitting circuit judge.

The last to be dislodged through the process was Judge Kristi Harrington, who withdrew her reelection bid in 2017 and retired after lawyers complained about her courtroom temperament in anonymous surveys reviewed by the screening panel.

Otherwise, hearings in recent years have rarely been contentious, The Post and Courier reported in April in its joint investigation with ProPublica, “The Untouchables.” The newspaper reviewed more than 1,000 pages of hearing transcripts over the last decade.

The reappointment of sitting circuit judges often sail through Columbia.

Many run unopposed. Concerns about a judge’s handling of their duties are often disposed through brisk hearings. More serious matters, like potential ethical grievances lodged against judges, are considered behind closed doors.

It’s not unheard of for a sitting judge to face some questions about their temperament. But in Russo’s case, how seriously the screening panel is taking those complaints remains unclear.

After 15 minutes of questioning Monday, Smith interrupted the hearing to discuss with Russo an undisclosed “legal matter.” The panel then blocked the public from an additional 10-minute session with Russo.

Russo returned Wednesday for another session at the end of the day that was closed to the public for 90 minutes. When the doors reopened, Russo was gone. So was Smith, who apparently left the session early. He didn’t return phone messages Wednesday night.

Sen. Luke Rankin, a Conway Republican who is vice-chair of the panel, declined to answer questions.