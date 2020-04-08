According to Bernie Sanders' SC campaign, he faced 'an uphill struggle' in 2020 race

Bernie Sanders' South Carolina campaign reacted with disappointment to the announcement the senator was ending his presidential bid, saying they knew he faced "an uphill struggle" on several fronts.

State campaign spokesman Michael Wukela said Sanders had to go against the Democratic Party and the corporate media establishment, as well as the health insurance industry — entities the campaign and its messaging could not overcome.

"Everyone worked so hard," Wukela said. "A lot of people were very committed."

The end-of-the-campaign announcement came Wednesday morning during a national Zoom conference call to remaining staff. The call was set up because of the stay-in-place conditions in most parts of the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanders was on the call that was carried from the East Coast across the country.

Sanders had at least 70 people in South Carolina in the lead-up to the Feb. 29 primary. But Sanders stumbled greatly in the state, unable to overcome Joe Biden's surge that week fueled by U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn's endorsement and widespread backing from the state's black voters.

Many of the Sanders' staff moved on to Georgia and Ohio after the polls closed here and the operation has tailed down.

Wukela said Sanders should be credited with shifting many of the Democrats' policy positions, pointing to the wider acceptance of the $15 an hour goal.

He also credited national co-chair Nina Turner for her work in South Carolina.