South Carolina is moving toward a record turnout for early voting, but it's probably not because voters are overly excited at this year's lineup.
Instead, officials say the ease of casting a ballot ahead of time, instead of waiting in line on Election Day, has become so simple that more people are opting to take advantage.
The elections office in Charleston County, for example — where there is a competitive race for Congress — is leading the state in early voting activity be it by mail or walk-ins.
The county has three early voting sites: one at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston and one each in West Ashley and Mount Pleasant.
Go to vote.charlestoncounty.org for locations and hours of operation.
Statewide, the most recent figures available indicate more than 47,000 absentee ballots have been issued, which officials say is on pace to break the comparable 2014 mid-term absentee number.
Four years ago, some 157,278 people cast an absentee ballot statewide, including by mail.
Technically, South Carolina does not have "early voting," but it does have "absentee voting" — the process by which voters can visit an open election precinct early.
Work commitment, being out of town or just not wanting to deal with lines are common and legitimate reasons anyone can vote early.
Ballots can be requested and sent in by mail as well.
Chris Whitmire, spokesman for the State Election Commission, said it is too early to say what the statewide turnout will be Nov. 6.
But he said the ease of voting absentee and the number of voting messages being delivered by social media and new industries — Twitter and Uber among them — has made the absentee path that much easier to offer as an option for the public.
"There's a lot of movement out there that engages voters," he said.
He expects an absentee record to be broken every election going forward as more people take advantage.
Charleston County elections Director Joe Debney said the pace is picking up so quickly locally that in the course of a 10-minute interview with The Post and Courier, four more people had cast absentee ballots in person.
Because of the early option, turnout at the polls has dropped 12 percent he said, meaning quicker lines on Election Day.
Both major political parties are aware of the option and have been doing what they can to get their faithful out ahead of time.
Locally, interest in the 1st Congressional District race between Republican Katie Arrington and Democrat Joe Cunningham is likely a factor, Debney said.
The governor's race between Republican Henry McMaster and Democrat James Smith, along with the constitutional offices, is driving interest as well that could affect down-ballot elections.
Many county level and school board seats are also up for grabs in the state.
For more information on voting, visit the State Election Commission at scvotes.org.
Berkeley County voters can visit https://www.berkeleycountysc.gov/drupal/dept/voters.
Dorchester County voters can visit dorchestervotes.org.