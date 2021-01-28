Abortion ban bill passes SC Senate as state moves closer to likely legal battle

COLUMBIA — After years of trying and failing, Republicans in the South Carolina Senate successfully passed a bill to ban most abortions Thursday, pushing the state closer than ever to what is expected to become a lengthy legal battle over the proposal.
The Senate voted 30-13 in favor of the legislation to prohibit abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which typically occurs around six to eight weeks into pregnancies.
The vote means the bill will now head to the House, where the Republican majority is expected to approve it, as it has already done in years past. Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has repeatedly promised to sign it.
Though the bill is on track to become law, it is not expected to actually take effect any time soon — if ever.
As has been the case in close to a dozen conservative states that have passed similar bills, the measure will face instant legal challenges and almost certainly be struck down by lower courts.
Anti-abortion activists hope those cases will eventually prompt the increasingly conservative U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which found that women have a constitutional right to abortion access.
Republicans spent years seeking to pass the bill but were stymied by Democrats who used procedural hurdles to block the effort. But after Republicans expanded their majority in the 2020 elections, they had more than enough votes to overcome any Democratic objections.
The only Republican to vote against the bill was state Sen. Sandy Senn of Charleston, who said she believes it is unconstitutional and too extreme. The only Democrat to vote for it was state Sen. Kent Williams of Marion, who did not explain his reasoning in advance and could not be reached for comment after the vote.
Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said passage of the bill was a top GOP priority.
"South Carolina sent thirty Republicans to the State Senate for a reason and this is one of the bills we hear of most often," Massey said. "Passage of the Heartbeat Bill will save thousands of innocent pre-born lives in our state, and strikes an appropriate balance that we feel will stand up to Court scrutiny."
Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, said that while Democrats did not have enough votes to halt the bill, women should not fear because courts will block the measure from becoming reality.
"What was done today was entirely political theater to appease extremists," Hutto said. "Republican senators showed you today that they want to deny you of your constitutional rights, but they ultimately will not be successful."
Through three days of debate, lawmakers added a few notable exceptions to the bill, including for cases of rape and incest or if the fetus has an anomaly that would be fatal outside of the womb.
State Sen. Mia McLeod, D-Columbia, took particular issue with a provision in the bill that requires physicians to give the name and contact information of women who get an abortion due to the rape or incest exception to the local sheriff.
Revealing that she is a sexual assault survivor herself, McLeod said the bill "mocks God by taking away our rights, our liberties, our freedoms and our choices."
"After taking all of that, do you have to take our dignity, too?" McLeod said. "Does it make you feel good when women have to relive the horror, the unspeakable shame and the trauma of all that we've experienced at the hands of a man, then, to add insult to injury, force us to retell it to another man — this one with a badge?"
This story is developing. Check back for updates.