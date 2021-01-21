Abortion ban bill headed to SC Senate floor after quickly moving through committee process

COLUMBIA — A bill to ban most abortions in South Carolina took another step closer to passage Wednesday, advancing out of the state Senate's Medical Affairs Committee to set up a vote by the full chamber just a few weeks into the 2021 legislative session.
The committee voted 9 to 8 in favor of the legislation, which would outlaw abortions in South Carolina after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which generally occurs around six to eight weeks into a pregnancy. Opponents of the bill note that many women may not even realize they are pregnant before reaching that point.
Republicans have tried and failed to pass the bill into law in previous years. But both parties are more confident the measure will pass this year after Republicans expanded their majorities in both the state Senate and House.
All six Democrats on the committee voted against the bill, as well as two Republicans, state Sens. Tom Davis of Beaufort and Sandy Senn of Charleston.
The only exception provided in the bill is if the physician determines that the pregnant woman's life would be in danger if an abortion were not performed.
Davis proposed an amendment to add exceptions in cases of rape or incest, but that failed by a 7-4 vote.
The committee's Democrats abstained from voting on that amendment. State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, explained that the party did not want to participate in the process of tweaking a bill that they believe is fundamentally unconstitutional.
"Since there's no way to cure the defects, I will not try and put lipstick on a pig in an effort to help (Republicans) sanitize a fatally flawed bill," Kimpson said.
The abortion ban's foremost advocate, state Sen. Richard Cash, argued that punishment for rape should fall exclusively upon the rapist, not the "innocent human life" of the fetus.
"This is not in any way to minimize the violence, the trauma, the very difficult situation that the woman has been put in by the rapist," said Cash, R-Anderson. "There are no easy answers in a situation like this."
If the bill becomes law, it would almost certainly face instant legal challenges.
But some supporters of the ban say that is the point: They are hoping a lawsuit will ultimately rise all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, giving conservative justices an opportunity to reverse or substantially amend the court's landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling that found women have a right to abortion access.
Gov. Henry McMaster has long vowed to sign the bill, a promise he reiterated during his annual State of the State address last week.
According to the bill, anyone who performs an abortion after a fetal heartbeat had been detected would be guilty of a felony crime and subject to a fine of $10,000 or a prison sentence of up to two years.
Physicians would also be required to check whether a fetal heartbeat could be detected after eight weeks of pregnancy and would be subject to similar penalties if they did not.
The lawmakers did approve an amendment to cover the healthcare costs of the pregnancy if the woman does not have insurance. The bill could face further changes when it comes up for debate on the Senate floor.