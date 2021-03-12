A group of GOP lawmakers are trying to stop SC VA department's effort to restructure model

COLUMBIA — A rift has broken out between four GOP lawmakers and the S.C. Department of Veterans Affairs over a proposal to put county-level veteran service offices under state control.

State Reps. Richard Yow, William Bailey, Kevin Hardee and Sandy McGarry sent a letter to the department this month demanding to know what bills the staff has "encouraged our members to vote for, not vote for, or taken any other kind of legislative action upon."

The request invoked the state's Freedom of Information law.

All four lawmakers oppose a bill which would turn the county-level offices that exist to help veterans into regional ones overseen by state government.

Yow, R-Chesterfield, is an Air Force veteran who spearheaded the letter. He doesn't want county officials and lawmakers to lose their decision-making power over locally funded offices.

"There's a difference in oversight and being able to appoint and bring in someone that doesn't understand each each county is unique in South Carolina," Yow said.

South Carolina lawmakers created an independent state veteran's department last year. It is designed to advocate on behalf of veteran needs and protect the military’s interests. The agency is led by Secretary William Grimsley, a retired Army general with more than three decades of military experience.

Grimsley's first major policy proposal was to restructure the way veterans get help.

By state law, each of the state’s 46 counties must have a dedicated office and staff to help veterans. They provide assistance in applying for federal and state benefits, while the director of each office is appointed by a county’s Statehouse delegation.

Each branch is funded at the local level. They do not provide direct medical care and are separate from the federal Department of Veterans Affairs.

But because of the imbalance in the state’s population, some veterans in areas with smaller governments aren’t getting the same level of service as larger counties, such as population-heavy Charleston, Berkeley and Greenville.

Grimsley proposed what he called "an incremental plan to shift responsibility for veteran services from individual counties to the state-level Department," a statement sent to lawmakers last week said.

Critics say such a consolidation will reduce access for some and give local governments less control.

In an effort to upset the proposal, the small group of representatives took aim at the agency's director of government affairs, who, they said, was not registered with the state Ethics Commission as a lobbyist prior to answering questions and educating lawmakers about the bill.

Candace Terry, director of government affairs for the agency, told The Post and Courier she was informed she did not need to register as a lobbyist when she accepted her job.

Several days following the letter, she decided to register as a "measure of goodwill."

Grimsley said he will provide the lawmakers with the information in the name of transparency and what helps the 400,000 veterans in the state.