There's a chance a Betsy DeVos-type leader could one day be in charge of South Carolina's schools.
When voters go to the polls next month, a question on the ballot asks whether the S.C. Constitution should be changed so the state's superintendent of education is picked by the governor, not elected by voters.
The measure, billed as a way to increase accountability, is expected to pass since ballot questions are rarely rejected.
What's key is the wiggle room lawmakers built into the qualifications for whoever might get the nod.
During the last session, legislators passed a law requiring the superintendent of education to possess a minimum of a master's degree and "substantive or broad-based experience" in the field of public education.
That covers service as a classroom teacher, principal, school district administrator, school district superintendent or other education policy-making body at the state or local level.
But there's an "or."
That "or" is that the person can also qualify by having the minimum of a master's degree and substantive or broad-based experience in operations or financial management "in any field of expertise including, but not limited to, finance, economics, accounting, law or business."
Those fields could open the door for someone with a background that isn't schoolhouse-rooted.
That's been the knock on DeVos, President Donald Trump's education secretary. She came to Washington from Michigan as a champion of Republican politics, philanthropy and education reform — but had no real experience in a classroom. She supports school choice and private school vouchers.
State Sen. John Scott, D-Columbia, isn't worried the door would be open for a political ideologue to run the state's education system. The Senate still has the role of advice and consent for anyone the governor would pick.
"It would be pretty tough for that person to be confirmed," he said.
State Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Isle of Palms, a DeVos supporter, said the alternative background path was part of what he considered a good compromise between the aisles.
Campsen said he likes the fact that a nationally recognized leader, naming Charleston's Anita Zucker, or even a legal scholar could be considered to run the Department of Education.
He recalled that former judge Alex Sanders and former lawmaker Glenn McConnell both served as president of the College of Charleston without experience in higher ed.
The Nov. 6 ballot question calls for amending the constitution so that starting in January 2023 (or sooner if there's a vacancy), the superintendent post must be appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of the Senate.
A 'no' vote would maintain the status quo: staying with the current method of electing the superintendent by party every four years.
There's also a public challenge mechanism in place. The law states that anyone wanting to protest someone's qualifications can take their case to circuit court within 30 days of the appointment. That would allow a voice to education groups or school districts.
With a month to go before the vote, one of the state's largest education lobbying groups has mailed postcards to its members explaining their position opposing the referendum.
Sherry East, president of the S.C. Education Association, said she feared a loss of democracy if voters — and educators — get cut out of a direct election.
Additionally, the governor can fire the superintendent at will, East noted, opening the door for instability. She also feared a situation of someone being rewarded with the education post after writing a big check to a political campaign.
East declined to disclose her group's membership. South Carolina has more than 778,000 students in public schools and 51,000 teachers — a sizable voting bloc.
Republican Gov. Henry McMaster plans to stump in support of the referendum alongside current superintendent Republican Molly Spearman, his campaign said.
Democrat James Smith will vote against the measure because of the lack of safeguards on qualifications, his spokesman said.