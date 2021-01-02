$900 million to flow directly to SC schools from latest federal aid package

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's schools are getting a pile of cash this year.

No, not from the state Legislature, which is expected to debate in the coming weeks whether the state can afford to give teachers even a modest boost in pay amid the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to surge through the state. How much, or little, state lawmakers will send schools from state coffers won't be known for months.

What educators can bank on is coming from the federal government. The massive $2.3 trillion COVID-19 aid and federal spending package that Congress passed Dec. 21 includes several pots of money for schools.

One of them will likely provide roughly $900 million to South Carolina's K-12 public schools. That's the Palmetto State's estimated share of $54.3 billion going directly to states' education agencies, bypassing legislators altogether.

The state Department of Education can keep 10 percent of that for programs benefiting schools statewide. The rest will be allotted to the state's 81 school districts, based on their population and poverty rating.

The breakdown has yet to be determined. But whatever size chunk each district receives could go a long way toward reopening classrooms to more in-person learning, and keeping them open, which was Congress' goal. It will be up to local school boards to decide how to spend it, and — unlike other federal COVID-19 aid for specific expenses — the list of possibilities is long.

Those include protective equipment, teacher bonuses, technology and maintenance — expanding on what districts could do with their much smaller share of $195 million provided through the federal CARES aid package Congress passed back in March. Those amounts ranged in South Carolina from a low of $253,000 for tiny Clarendon 3 in Turbeville to $19.3 million for Greenville County.

Of that collective $195 million, $65.5 million, or one third, had been spent as of Wednesday, according to the state Department of Education.

Some district officials have said they were saving the money, in case they needed it later to fill budget holes and prevent layoffs. And that's allowed. Unlike other CARES money that came with a Dec. 30 deadline, districts have two years to spend that money.

The additional aid, roughly four times more than their spring allotment, could entice school boards to go ahead and spend what they've been holding onto.

More could flow from other federal aid.

Gov. Henry McMaster is getting a $61 million chunk to allocate to schools on his own. And Congress made clear this time around that governors can't use their share for vouchers or tax credits for private school tuition.

McMaster tried to put $32 million at his discretion from the CARES law into private K-12 tuition grants of up to $6,500 per student. But the state Supreme Court blocked him, ruling the state constitution bars public money from directly helping private schools.

The Republican governor has yet to announce how he'll redirect that aid since the state's high court gave a final "no" on Dec. 9.

At a news conference later that day, McMaster said he was working on a contingency plan.

"We don’t have the details of that plan but we want it to go to education and we’re looking for ways to do that now," he said.

South Carolina's colleges will benefit, too. They're estimated to split $300 million from the latest round of aid.

One thing that is certain amid all of the uncertainty of 2020: K-12 education, subpar in South Carolina even before the pandemic hit, has gone backward. How far students' learning has backslid may not be fully calculated for years.