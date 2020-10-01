$600 million for plutonium settlement can't be spent yet, including $75 million to lawyers

COLUMBIA — The state's $600 million settlement with the federal government over plutonium storage at the Savannah River Site has been frozen pending rulings on how it can be spent, including $75 million already sent to attorneys.

Judge Alison Lee ordered the attorneys who received the money Tuesday via wire transfer — hours before a hearing seeking to block the payout — not to spend or even commit any of the $75 million until questions about the massive amount are resolved.

Those attorneys must appear before her next week to argue why her freeze should be lifted.

A public watchdog group sued state Attorney General Alan Wilson last Friday, claiming the "astronomical" payout exceeds what state law allows, and that only the Legislature can decide how to distribute the settlement money. Wilson's office contends he had full authority to hire outside counsel and negotiate their fees and, on Tuesday, declared it moot anyway, since the money was already sent.

In a separate case that asks legislators to use the windfall primarily to help the three counties encompassing the former nuclear weapons complex, Judge Clifton Newman temporarily blocked the entire amount.

A hearing on the request itself hasn't been set. But there's no immediate rush since the next budget debate in the Legislature is months away.

Gov. Henry McMaster has indicated he supports the reasoning behind that lawsuit.

"Yes, the area around the Savannah River Site is the area that ought to see at least the majority, a good majority, of these funds in one way or another," he told the Aiken Rotary Club on Monday. "It seems to me because of the way the case arose and where it arose that that area should be prominently figured in the expenditure or investment of those funds."

Wilson has also said he agrees that Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties should be the biggest beneficiaries of the settlement but recognizes how it's spent is a legislative decision.

The $600 million settlement that Wilson announced Aug. 31 ends a lawsuit he initially filed in 2016 over tons of weapons-grade plutonium that was supposed to be turned into fuel for commercial nuclear reactors, as part of a nonproliferation agreement with Russia 16 years earlier.

But with the plant to convert the plutonium behind schedule and over budget, the Obama administration scrapped it, and the Trump administration chose not to revive it, leaving the plutonium underground at SRS.

By law, the federal government owed South Carolina up to $100 million yearly, beginning in 2016, for not meeting benchmarks for removal.

The settlement gave the U.S. Department of Energy an additional 15 years, until 2037, to get rid of all the plutonium it's shipped to SRS, and prevents South Carolina from suing again until 2042.

While it's the Legislature's job to decide the spending details, the bulk of the money should go to projects benefiting the three counties directly hurt by the project's failure, argues Sen. Brad Hutto, who represents rural Barnwell and Allendale counties in the Statehouse and filed a lawsuit for the local governments.

Not only did they lose an expected 1,300 long-term, good-paying jobs when the mixed-oxide fuel facility was scrapped, other companies aren't locating there because of the radioactive material and likely won't for decades to come. That's especially true for Barnwell County, where the plutonium is actually buried, Hutto said.

"When they pulled the plug on the facility, we suffered two kinds of damages," he said.

Most of the 310-square-mile complex built in the 1950s to produce tritium and other materials for nuclear weapons, known by generations of locals as the "bomb plant," is in Barnwell County.

"We’ll have that label. It is a label and a stigma," Hutto said. "Nobody doesn’t decide to go to Myrtle Beach because there’s plutonium in Barnwell. But there are companies who decided not to locate in Allendale, Barnwell or Aiken because plutonium is buried there."

Generally, he thinks the money should go toward improving education, job creation and health care.

But his lawsuit doesn't specify how much should be spent in the counties or on which projects. Instead, he's seeking a declaration that the federal government intended for the money to offset damages caused by the plutonium's longer-term storage.

The Orangeburg Democrat likens his request to restrictions on federal highway money.

"There are many ways we can spend highway dollars, but we can't use them for beach renourishment," he said. "Legislatively, we recognize we’re not going to get all $600 million. We’re just asking for a priority to make a case for the things we need to address the injuries we’ve suffered."