5 weeks remain in SC's regular legislative session. Here's a look at some bills' chances.

COLUMBIA — Proposals to enhance penalties for hate crimes in South Carolina and let people publicly carry a handgun without a permit were among bills clearing a legislative deadline with five weeks left in the regular session.

Meeting the so-called crossover deadline gives legislation a better chance of becoming law this year, though full passage is far from a given.

It means a bill has literally crossed over to the other side — either the House has approved a bill and sent it to the Senate, or vice-versa — before the Legislature's arbitrary April 10 cutoff that's supposed to whittle down the to-do list in the session's waning weeks.

Bills that didn't make it over can still pass this year, but the hurdle is much higher, as they must get a two-thirds vote in the other chamber just to be considered. That's rarely possible for proposals that are at all controversial.

Still, since this isn't an election year, when this year's regular session ends in mid-May, bills stay alive for next year at whatever point in the process they sit when the gavel falls.

Here's a look at the status of some of this year's hot-topic proposals:

Bills that made crossover

• Hate crimes: After years of going nowhere, legislation taking South Carolina off the short list of states without a hate crime law passed the House 79-29 on April 7 with stunningly no debate whatsoever. Rather than create a separate crime, the bill would enhance penalties for people already convicted of an underlying violent crime. The effort got a big boost this year with the backing of the state Chamber of Commerce, followed by the University of South Carolina.

• Unconcealed weapons: The House passed a bill eliminating any need for training to legally carry a handgun — visibly or hidden — on April 7, three weeks after sending the Senate a bill making it unnecessary for concealed weapon permit holders to hide their gun. That "open carry with training" measure stands a much better chance in the Senate, which has repeatedly sided with the objections of law enforcement over the last decade in rejecting proposals to let people carry around a handgun without formalized training.

• Family leave: A bill allowing public employees in South Carolina to take 12 weeks of paid leave upon the birth or adoption of a child passed the House 104-4 on April 6. The time off would not deduct from an employee's vacation or sick leave. The measure has bipartisan support in the Senate, and Gov. Henry McMaster has endorsed the idea.

• Courting wine: A bill aimed at bringing wine giant Gallo to South Carolina barely made the crossover, with the Senate voting 31-6 vote late April 8. The California winemaker is proposing to build a bottling and distribution hub in rural Chester County. The controversy is whether to allow Gallo to open satellite tasting rooms around the state where it can sell wine directly to customers — carving out an exception that's opposed by retailers. Those urging legislators to pass the bill include McMaster and Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt.

Bills that have near-zero chance this year

• Medical marijuana: Sen. Tom Davis was hopeful 2021 would be the year South Carolina could join the dozens of other states that have legalized marijuana for medical use. The Beaufort Republican has been the Legislature's chief advocate of legalizing it for debilitating and chronic illnesses since 2014 and says his proposal would be the country's "most conservative." A committee advanced it March 31 to the full Senate, giving it a chance to make it across, but the bill never got a floor debate during crossover week. Even if it had, its chances of reaching McMaster's desk remained slim.

• Private school vouchers: McMaster's budget recommendations for 2021-22 included using nearly $14 million in lottery profits to help parents pay tuition at private K-12 schools. But that requires changing state law, at the very least.

The idea hit a new snag last year, when McMaster tried to use $32 million in federal aid for $6,500-per-student vouchers, until the state Supreme Court blocked the idea, saying it flouted the state constitution's ban on directly benefiting private education. McMaster still contends the justices were wrong and wants the Legislature to pass a law setting up the program. However, while a bill to do so was filed in the House in February and co-signed by the vast majority of its Republicans, it has yet to get a hearing.

• Transgender anything: Legislation aimed at keeping transgender girls from competing on female high school sports teams advanced April 8 to the House Judiciary Committee. It may get no further, certainly not this year. The same committee rejected a nearly identical bill two weeks ago. Meanwhile, a bill barring doctors from prescribing medications to delay puberty or performing gender-altering surgery on children under 18 hasn't even gotten a hearing. But it did get its sponsor, Democrat Rep. Cezar McKnight, a primetime interview on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight."