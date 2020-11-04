5 newcomers narrowly sweep Charleston school board race in latest unofficial results

Five newcomers have narrowly secured victory in the contentious race for seats on the Charleston County School Board, according to unofficial polling results.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting early Wednesday, Charleston County parent Kristen French and Teach for America executive Courtney Waters successfully ousted two longtime incumbents, the Rev. Chris Collins and Kevin Hollinshead, for seats representing the North Charleston area.

Waters led the race with 28 percent of the total vote, while French successfully defeated Collins, who has served on the board since 2008, by a 24-19 percent margin.

Seven candidates, including incumbent Chris Fraser, were vying for two spots representing West Ashley, James Island, Johns Island and Ravenel.

Fraser, who was appointed to the board in 2019 and who previously served from 2008 through 2014, was narrowly defeated by mother of three Erica Cokley and retired Charleston County School District educator Helen Davis Frazier.

Cokley led the race with 23 percent of the total votes, while Frazier, a political newcomer and community advocate, barely secured victory over Fraser with 15.84 percent. Fraser received 15.77 percent of the total votes.

Since the margin between candidates was less than 1 percent, a recount for this race is expected.

On the peninsula, four candidates were hoping to replace a school board seat left vacant by Todd Garrett, who, after serving eight years on the board opted not to run for re-election.

His successor will be Lauren Herterich, a downtown parent and director of Kids on Point, a nonprofit dedicated to providing access and opportunity for students living in underserved neighborhoods through extra academic and athletic programming.

Herterich secured her seat with 35 percent of the total vote. She was trailed by Charleston County educator and constituent board member Regina Duggins, who received 28 percent of the vote.

Cokley, French, Frazier, Herterich and Waters all showed early leads Tuesday night. Their victory over the three incumbents who sought reelection this year point to a massive shakeup to the nine-member governing board that oversees 50,000 students in the state’s second-largest school district.

The school board race this year was largely dominated by talk of educational reform and how to best serve students who have been historically neglected in Charleston County schools.

The district still grapples with extreme inequality, especially for those students living in poverty. The county is home to some of the state’s best-performing and worst-performing public schools.

The school board election comes after a tumultuous year for board members, many of whom faced fierce opposition and pushback after making dozens of sweeping, controversial changes aimed at increasing equity, promoting diversity and closing the achievement gap between low-income students and their well-off peers.

This year's race was also largely shaped by discussions of transparency and dark money, fueled in large part by one educational nonprofit's largely untraceable campaign spending.

The Charleston Coalition for Kids spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on television ads alone in the months leading up to the election endorsing its slate of five chosen school board reformers.

The group also targeted two incumbent board members for removal by purchasing attack ads against Collins and Hollinshead.

The North Charleston incumbents were replaced by Waters, a former educator and one of the coalition's chosen candidates, and French, a longtime North Charleston resident and scientist.

When reached by The Post and Courier Wednesday morning, Hollinshead and Collins both agreed that the coalition's negative ads influenced the outcome of the election.

"I think what they did was deplorable," Collins said.

Still, both incumbents said they were at peace with the results. Neither have ruled out a potential re-election bid in 2022.

Herterich, who secured her spot as a representative for the downtown peninsula, was the only other candidate endorsed by the coalition who definitively a secured victory.

Charleston County voters also approved a measure on the ballot to extend a 1 percent sales tax that pays for the construction and maintenance of school buildings and technology. Nearly 65 percent of voters supported the measure. The tax will be extended through 2028. It was first approved in 2010 and renewed for the first time in 2014.

Revenue collected through the sales tax program is expected to generate more than $708 million in school construction, renovation and maintenance projects over the next several years.