2021 SC Statehouse ends with business leaders encouraged by progress on a hate crime law

COLUMBIA — The S.C. Legislature's regular session came to a close May 13 with the state Chamber of Commerce applauding lawmakers for what they came close to accomplishing over the last five months: passing a hate crime law.

South Carolina is one of just two states, the other being Wyoming, without a law laying out penalties for crimes motivated by hate.

It's a distinction that's not good for attracting businesses or skilled employees, said Bob Morgan, the chamber's president and CEO.

"Why in the world would we miss this golden opportunity to send a message to the rest of the world that, in fact, we are the welcoming people we know ourselves to be as we compete for talent to fill the jobs of the future that will help keep South Carolina moving forward," he said on the Statehouse steps after the Legislature adjourned.

But rather than blast legislators for not getting the bill across the finish line, he and others thanked the Democrats and Republicans who worked to get it a few steps away, while urging the hold-out Senate to pass it quickly next year.

"We're here to celebrate the historic progress that has been made," Morgan said. "We’re here to rally around the work that remains to be done and say 'Yes this is a business issue,' and it remains a top priority of the South Carolina business community. It also happens to be the right thing to do."

The session started in January with a big push from business leaders to get it done. The backing of the state chamber, followed by the University of South Carolina, did push the effort further along than it's ever gotten.

After years of similar bills going nowhere, a measure adding prison time for hate crimes passed the House 79-29 a month ago with no floor debate whatsoever. The bill's dozens of co-sponsors included many in the House's GOP leadership.

The bill squeaked out of Senate Judiciary Committee last week on a 13-10 vote, giving it a chance for full passage this year. But nine GOP senators contested the bill, officially blocking debate.

Convincing nine senators in the final week to remove their objection was too big a hurdle. Senators never took it up for floor debate.

But that doesn't start the effort over. The bill will remain on the Senate calendar for debate when the 2022 session starts in January after the 2021 termed clocked out May 13.

State Rep. Wendell Gilliard, who has sponsored the proposal for years, said he's confident it will pass next year.

"It gives us time between now and January to mount another solid effort to make this thing come to fruition," said the Charleston Democrat, who credited the business community for its passage in the House.

That it reached the Senate floor at all "gave us a lot of hope, even for next year."

In the past, opponents have said a crime is a crime, regardless of the motivation, so there's no need to create a new law.

So rather than create a separate crime, as laws in other states do, the bill allows up to five additional years and a $10,000 fine to be tacked on to the prison sentence of violent criminals who targeted their victims due to race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, sexual orientation or disability.

When the year started, South Carolina was among three states without a hate crime law. But Arkansas' Republican governor signed a law last month mandating that violent criminals serve at least 80 percent of their sentence if their victim was selected due to "mental, physical, biological, cultural, political, or religious beliefs."

Critics contend that's not a true hate crime law. Whatever that law is deemed, that leaves South Carolina and Wyoming.

"When you’re down to one or two states that simply won’t pass a hate crimes bill, the question will come up more often than not, 'Why not? What is wrong?'" said another Chamber of Commerce speaker, former state Sen. Joel Lourie, D-Columbia.

"We know South Carolina is a great place to live, a great place to grow a business, a great place to raise your family," said the owner of a health insurance brokerage firm. "But it’s also important we continue to be viewed by the rest of the world and by businesses and potential employees who want to move here that we are a state that takes these issues very seriously."

Gov. Henry McMaster said whether South Carolina is last is not a reason to pass legislation, no matter what the issue.

"I don’t think that’s the criteria, whether you’re first or last," he said hours before the session ended. "What you want to do is, when you pass laws, have good laws."

Earlier this year, McMaster said he understands the desire for a hate crime law but cautioned against "criminalizing thought."

On May 13, he said while "there are positive parts," he still has concerns. But he added he won't make a decision on it until legislative negotiations are over and he has a final product on his desk.

It's too soon to know the bill's chances next year, said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield.

The only sure thing is it won't be easy.

Sen. Josh Kimbrell, one of the nine senators who blocked debate, said he's concerned the measure could lead to civil lawsuits, even though the House removed the section of the bill allowing that.

Still, he wants the bill to specifically bar that use of the law and include specific definitions for some of the protected characteristics, including sexual orientation and gender.

"There needs to be some kind of very clear definition that can’t be a constantly moving target,” Kimbrell, R-Spartanburg, said, adding he wants to ensure "we’re not going after people for what they believe.”

Legislators will return next month for several short sessions limited to work on finalizing a state budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 and approving any compromises worked out by joint House-Senate panels on bills that passed both chambers by May 13.