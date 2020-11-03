Police Blotter - Jane Doe booked at detention center after one to many on a bachelorette trip

Jane Doe asks police 'or what?'
A call to police came in from the manager of a restaurant on Shem Creek. Two women were having an argument. When the officers arrived the manager pointed to two women in the parking lot. One woman, when questioned, had difficulty speaking, was unsteady on her feet and slurred her words. She told the officer she needed to sober up. The officer spoke to the second woman, who appeared to be sober and asked about the situation. She said it was her bachelorette weekend and she was trying to get an Uber to take them home and explained she wanted to return to the restaurant to retrieve her phone so she could make the call. The restaurant manager, however, said he would use his app to get a ride for them.
While waiting for the Uber to confirm the ride the intoxicated friend became increasingly upset, was crying and using profanity. The officer asked her not to swear as other citizens were within earshot. She said she “didn’t care” and proceeded to say “F$@!" multiple times and call her friend a “B!+c%." The officer asked the friend to walk away and told the intoxicated woman to stop cursing. She continued to use profanity so that the manager and customers leaving the restaurant could hear her.
The intoxicated woman was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct. When her arms were being secured into handcuffs she was searched by police, who found nothing, however during the search she became agitated and started to pull away. The officer told her to stop and she responded, “or what?”
She was transported to the detention center with a pending court date. While there she declined to provide any information so was lodged as Jane Doe. She said that was “fine.”
Argument began after alleged phone misbehavior
Police arrived at a house responding to a call about a physical disturbance between a man and woman. When they arrived the woman explained she and the man had gotten into a fight earlier that morning, which had turned physical. The officer took the woman to a nearby gas station so he could speak to her away from the residence. She send the argument involved the man sending elicit pictures to her roommate. The woman’s forehead had a visible scrape and there was a cut on the inside of her lip. She said the man had hit her in the face when he became angry. She didn’t know how she had gotten the scrape. She told the officer that she had fought him off and he had left the area after the fight.
Officers found the man nearby and spoke to him alone at the gas station as well, to hear his side of the story. His explanation of the argument matched the woman’s. However, he added that she had grabbed his phone and thrown it at the wall, shattering it. He also said the woman had slapped him on the face and scratched his neck and face. The officer confirmed that the man had fresh scratch marks on his neck, ear and face. The police determined that the two people did not live together and did not meet the statues for cohabitation according to state law. Neither the man or the woman wished to press charges on the other, so they were released to go their separate ways.