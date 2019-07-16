Police arrested a 25-year-old North Charleston man they said shot and killed another man last month in downtown's East Side neighborhood.

Charleston police arrested Tyquez Travon Simmons, 25, late Monday afternoon and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Before sunrise June 18 , shortly after 5 a.m., gunshots — police say as many as 10 — rang out in the area of Harris America streets. When officers were nearby responded, Bryan R. Cozart, 29, was discovered lying in the street between two cars, said Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information is known concerning the circumstances leading to Cozart's slaying, and no arrests have been announced as of Tuesday.

Cozart's death was the fourth homicide investigated by Charleston police in 2019 and the 29th in the tri-county area, according to a database maintained by The Post and Courier. Five more homicides have been reported across the region since Cozart was shot.