Mount Pleasant, Folly Pier tournaments
What: Fishing tournaments are held at the Folly Beach and Mount Pleasant fishing piers, offering prizes in the following categories - Adult Angler, Lady Angler, Youth Angler (12-under), Senior Angler (60+) and Total Weight of Five Fish.
When: Mount Pleasant - Sept. 1, Oct. 13; Folly - Aug. 11, Sept. 29.
Where: Folly Beach Pier, 101 East Arctic Ave., Folly Beach; Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant.
Price: Entry fee is $10 for ages 13 and older, with reduced rates for military, seniors, kids 12 and under and fishing-pass holders.
More info: charlestoncountyparks.com/fishing
MEGADOCK Billfishing Tournament July 11-14
What: The fourth of five events that comprise the South Carolina Governor's Cup Billfishing Series, the MEGADOCK Billfishing Tournament is noted for its sailfish catches, with participants releasing 71 sails each of the last two years. Blue Sky won in 2017 by releasing one blue marlin and 10 sailfish. Daily weigh-ins for dolphin, tuna and wahoo begin at 5 p.m. with spectators welcome.
When: July 11-14
Where: Charleston City Marina, 17 Lockwood Drive, Charleston
Price: No charge for spectators
More info: megadocktournament.com
Edisto Invitational Billfish Tournament
What: The final event of the 2017 S.C. Governor's Cup Billfishing Series ended in record fashion with 38 boats releasing 99 sailfish, 16 blue marlin and one white marlin. Wildlife won with two blues and six sails. Daily weigh-ins for dolphin, tuna and wahoo are open to the public and begin at 5 p.m.
When: July 18-21
Where: The Marina at Edisto Beach, 3702 Docksite Road, Edisto Beach
Price: No charge for spectators
More info: themarinaeb.com
South Carolina deer season
What: One of the country's longest-running deer-hunting seasons opens Aug. 15 on private lands in Game Zones 3 and 4 (the eastern half of South Carolina). Resident hunters are allowed to harvest no more than two antlered deer per day or five per season, and the antlerless deer limit is two per day. All deer harvested must be tagged at the point of kill.
More info: dnr.sc.gov
James Island Yacht Club King Mackerel & Inshore Tournament
What: This annual tournament offers a host of prizes for inshore and king mackerel anglers.
Where: James Island Yacht Club, 734 Wampler Drive, James Island
When: Aug. 3-4 (registration opens at 6 p.m. Aug. 3; lines in the water at 6:30 a.m. Aug. 4, weigh-in from 3-5 p.m.)
Price: To be announced.
More info: jiyc.org
Fishing for Miracles King Mackerel Tournament
What: This charity-drive fishing tournament, which is celebrating its 25th year, has raised just under $1 million for the MUSC Children's Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and the Coastal Conservation Association of South Carolina. Primarily a king mackerel tournament, in recent years it also has included an inshore category. Reelin' out of Hilton Head won more than $46,000 in 2017 with its 52.8-pound king mackerel.
When: Aug. 16-18 (check-in time is 2-5 p.m. on Friday and 1-4 p.m. on Saturday)
Where: Ripley Light Yacht Club, 95 Ripley Point Drive, Charleston
Price: No charge for spectators, $350 for king mackerel boats and $50 for inshore anglers
More info: fishingformiracles.org