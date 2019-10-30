Warm Roasted Cauliflower Salad (serves 4)
From Chef Robin Hollis of Basic Kitchen
2 medium heads of cauliflower
3 cups soy milk (or other plant-based milk)
1/2 cup plus 3 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
1 cup toasted pumpkin seeds
1 cup golden raisins
1 1/2 cups pitted green olives (I like Castelvetrano)
3 tablespoons chopped parsley
salt and pepper to taste
Prep:
Break down both heads of cauliflower into large florets. Reserve the core and stems.
Soak the raisins in hot water for 15 minutes until plumped. Strain off water.
For the cauliflower puree:
Place cores and stems, plus half the florets in a pot. Add the soy/plant-based milk, and a large pinch of salt. Bring to a boil and then simmer until very tender. Remove from heat and cool.
Once cool, add the florets, soy milk and vinegar to a blender and blend until very smooth.
Slowly stream in 1/2 cup of olive oil with the blender running to create a smooth sauce. Season with salt to taste.
For the roasted cauliflower:
Toss the remaining florets (one head of cauliflower worth) in 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Spread in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet and roast in a 425-degree oven for about 20 minutes, or until browned and tender. Rotate pan halfway through to ensure even cooking. Remove from oven and cool slightly.
For the raisin/olive relish:
Place plumped raisins and olives in a food processor and pulse a few times to combine (they can also be chopped by hand and mixed in a bowl) fold in the chopped parsley drizzle with olive oil.
To assemble:
Place the puree on the bottom of a serving plate/tray. Top with the roasted cauliflower, then with the relish. Sprinkle the toasted pumpkin seeds on top.
Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip
Serves 8
Prep time: 5 mins
Cook time: 10 mins
From Helen Hall of Hustle Smoothie Bar & Market
1 tablespoon Miyoko’s Vegan Butter
1/4 cup shredded Violife parmesan
7 ounce (one tub) Violife Cream Cheese
5 ounce (1 container) Kite Hill Vegan Greek Yogurt
1 can (15 ounce) artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
1 cup frozen then thawed spinach
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Directions
In a medium pot, melt butter over medium heat. Add parmesan and cream cheese. Stir together until soft. Add spinach and artichoke hearts. Add greek yogurt, salt, pepper, garlic and red pepper flakes and mix well. Keep on heat or place in the oven in an oven-safe container until ready to serve