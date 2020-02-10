Plan by shaving giant Schick to buy Harry's is nixed; 747 flies from NYC to London in less than 5 hours

Schick owner buyout deal for Harry's
SHELTON, Conn. — Schick owner Edgewell is ending its $1.37 billion acquisition deal for upstart shaving company Harry's shortly after the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the sale.
Edgewell Personal Care Co. said Monday that Harry's Inc. has said it will pursue litigation, but Edgewell believes such litigation has no merit.
Edgewell said it's moving forward as a standalone company.
Federal trade regulators had argued that a combination of Edgewell and Harry's would hurt competition.
Edgewell's Schick is the No. 2 razor maker in the U.S., behind Gillette. Both brands were forced to slash prices and overhaul their marketing strategies in recent years in response to the rise of Harry's and rival Dollar Shave Club, which both started as direct-to-consumer digital brands.
New York-based Harry's had hoped to capitalize on Edgewell's large distribution channels and Schick's blade technology. Edgewell was looking to leverage Harry's direct-to-consumer marketing base and digital savvy.
BA jet crosses Atlantic under 5 hours
LONDON — For the first time in years, a commercial passenger plane has flown across the Atlantic in less than five hours.
A British Airways flight landed early Sunday morning at Heathrow Airport in London after leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York just four hours and 56 minutes earlier. That set a new speed record for subsonic — or slower than the speed of sound — commercial aircraft to fly between the two cities, according to Flightradar24, which tracks global flights.
The previous record was held by a Norwegian Air flight, which flew between the two cities with a flight time of five hours and 13 minutes.
The flight had been expected to take 102 minutes longer. The recent average flight time between New York and London is 6 hours and 13 minutes, according to Flightradar24.
The wind and air currents were ideal for a fast flight, said Ian Petchenik, Flightradar24's director of communications.
Watchdog to review pilot training criteria
WASHINGTON — A government watchdog office said Monday it will evaluate U.S. and international standards for pilot training after two crashes involving a new Boeing jet.
The Transportation Department's office of inspector general said the review will consider the role of automation in modern airliners.
Two Boeing 737 Max jets crashed after an automated anti-stall system misfired and pushed the noses of the planes down. The crashes killed 346 people and led regulators to ground the plane. Boeing is now trying to fix the plane and convince the Federal Aviation Administration to let it fly again.
Most pilots were unaware of the automated system until the first crash, in October 2018 off the coast of Indonesia. Investigators said the pilots' response — in both crashes, the system was triggered by a malfunctioning sensor — contributed to the crash, which raised questions about their training.
JetBlue founder unveils new air carrier
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — An air travel entrepreneur has introduced a new Utah-based airline carrier 20 years after launching JetBlue.
Utah native David Neeleman unveiled the official name of his fifth carrier startup Breeze Aviation on Friday, the Deseret News reported. He previously launched Morris Air, WestJet, JetBlue and Azul.
Southwest acquired Morris Air in 1993, while WestJet and Azul are top-five carriers in Canada and Brazil, respectively, officials said.
"I never started an airline just to start an airline," Neeleman said. "Right now, we see some pretty gaping holes in the industry."
Neeleman has not yet announced potential routes for the carrier, but has said he plans to identify and leverage nonstop flights between currently underserved airports.
Amazon asks to depose Trump over bid
WASHINGTON — Amazon wants to depose President Donald Trump over the company's losing bid for a $10 billion military contract.
The Pentagon awarded the cloud computing project to Microsoft in October. Amazon later sued, arguing that Trump's interference and bias against the company harmed Amazon's chances of winning the contract.
The company said in a federal court filing in Washington on Monday that Trump has a "well-documented personal animus towards" Amazon, its CEO Jeff Bezos and The Washington Post, which Bezos owns. Amazon says that Trump is the only who can testify about the "totality of his conversations and the overall message he conveyed" about the bidding process.
Amazon is also asking to depose Defense Secretary Mark Esper, former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and other government officials in its filing Monday with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. The Pentagon didn't immediately return an emailed request for comment Monday.
Xerox bids $35B for HP after rejections
NEW YORK — Xerox says it will raise its offer for computer and printer maker HP to nearly $35 billion after a lower bid was rejected.
Xerox said Monday that it plans to make the offer about March 2. It will consist of $24 per HP share.
In November, HP rejected a roughly $33.5 billion buyout offer from Xerox, saying that the bid undervalued HP. HP said at the time that it remained open to exploring other options to combine with Xerox Holdings Corp., best known for its copying machines.
The companies have struggled as the demand for printed documents and ink have waned, and both are cutting costs.