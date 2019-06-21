Union asks Boeing for simulator time
FORT WORTH, Texas — The president of the pilots' union at American Airlines wants Boeing to give his safety experts time in a 737 Max flight simulator before the planes fly again.
Daniel Carey says it's essential that pilots who'll fly the plane be involved as it goes through re-certification by regulators.
Carey made the request Thursday to Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg. No U.S. airline has a Max simulator, but Boeing does.
Boeing didn't comment immediately.
About 400 Max jets around the world are grounded after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. Boeing is updating flight-control software implicated in the accidents.
Pilot training — including whether to require time in simulators — has become a key issue as the Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators decide whether the planes can resume flying.
Lower rates spur May home sales
WASHINGTON — U.S. home sales jumped 2.5% in May, as lower mortgage rates appeared to help buyers overcome affordability challenges.
The National Association of Realtors said Friday that existing homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.34 million last month, up from 5.21 million in April.
The recent gains likely came from reduced borrowing costs that made it easier to finance a home. Rates for the 30-year mortgage are averaging 3.84% this week, down sharply from 4.57% a year ago, according to the mortgage buying company Freddie Mac.
Still, the real estate market has yet to shake off last year's slump. Home sales fell 1.1% from a year ago.
The faster pace of sales also boosted prices. The median sales price in May was $277,700, a 4.8% increase from last year.
Fed: Big banks would survive crisis
NEW YORK — All 18 of the nation's largest and most complex banks are strong enough to withstand a severe economic downturn and would be able to stay in business without collapsing, the Federal Reserve said Friday.
The results are from the first round of the central bank's annual stress tests, which showed the 18 big banks have benefited from an improving economy and have balance sheets strong enough to withstand a deep global downturn and the U.S. unemployment rate rising to double digits.
The Fed adjusts its stress tests each year, depending on the economic climate. In this year's most dire scenario, known as the severely adverse scenario, the Federal Reserve tested for a hypothetical deep global recession, with the U.S. unemployment rate jumping to 10% from its current level of 4% and the stock market falling 50% from its peak.
The Fed also tested how well the nation's largest banks would handle a sharp drop in commercial real estate prices, as well as heightened stress in the corporate debt markets. Several economists and bank executives have cited the substantial increase in loans made to distressed companies, known as leveraged lending, as an area of concern for the financial system.
States join suit to stop T-Mobile deal
NEW YORK — Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Nevada are joining the legal fight against T-Mobile's $26.5 billion bid for Sprint in a case that lawyers on both sides say they hope will reach trial in October.
Beau Buffier, a lawyer for New York state's attorney general, told a judge at a Manhattan federal court hearing Friday that the states were added to a rewritten version of a lawsuit filed 10 days ago.
Nine other states and the District of Columbia had sued to block the merger, saying it will reduce competition and damage consumers by driving up prices for cellphone service. South Carolina is not among them.
The companies — the third and fourth largest mobile wireless networks in the U.S. — say the merger is necessary for them to upgrade to a fast, powerful "5G" mobile network that competes with Verizon and AT&T. President Donald Trump has said he wants the U.S. to "win" a global 5G race.
The Justice Department has not yet spoken on whether the deal complies with antitrust laws. The Republican majority of the Federal Communications Commission supports the deal.
Mitsubishi investors OK Ghosn's ouster
TOKYO — Mitsubishi Motors Corp. shareholders approved on Friday the ouster of Carlos Ghosn, who was pivotal in the Japanese automaker's three-way partnership with Nissan and Renault until he was arrested on financial misconduct charges last year.
The vote took place in a 2-hour general meeting of shareholders at a Tokyo hotel. Nissan Motor Co. owns 34% of Mitsubishi Motors.
Nissan shareholders held a meeting in April to oust Ghosn as chairman. He resigned from French alliance partner Renault SA, which owns 43% of Nissan.
Ghosn, who led Nissan for two decades, saving it from near-bankruptcy, had served as chairman at Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi, and was long a revered figure in the industry. He has been charged with falsifying financial reports in underreporting retirement compensation and with breach of trust. Ghosn says he is innocent.
Head of Apple vendor Foxconn exiting
TAIPEI, Taiwan — The chairman of Foxconn, the world's largest contract assembler of consumer electronics for companies such as Apple, is stepping down amid speculation he could be planning a presidential run in Taiwan next year.
Terry Gou made the announcement Friday at the company's annual shareholders meeting. His resignation is the latest challenge for Foxconn, which has been caught up in the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.
