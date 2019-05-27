The annual 10-day Piccolo Spoleto Festival program, A World of Jewish Culture, this year includes a film series, “Southern Jewish Life on the Big Screen” — three documentaries on pioneering Jewish-American figures with ties to the South.
“There’s not too many films dealing specifically with Southern Jewish identity,” said Mark Swick, co-producer of A World of Jewish Culture. “We can’t just show “Driving Miss Daisy.” We really wanted to take a deep dive … focusing on films that really tell the story of southern Jewish history from different angles.”
The series begins on May 28 with “Carvalho’s Journey,” a 2015 documentary about a Sephardic Jew and Charleston-native made famous for his photography of the American West in the 19th century.
“The People vs. Leo Frank,” the second screening on June 5, recounts the trial and lynching of the Jewish Atlanta resident wrongfully convicted of a young girl’s murder in 1913.
“Delta Jews,” a 1998 ethnographic account of the Jewish presence in Mississippi narrated by “Driving Miss Daisy” playwright Alfred Uhry and noted by The New York Times for its “Ken Burns style,” will close out the series on June 6.
Swick said what happened to Leo Frank shows the danger of complacency.
“There was a level of comfort that was in many ways shattered by this event,” he said. “It was a wake-up call for the Jewish community.”
Though Frank is the only known Jewish American to be lynched, his treatment revealed deeply-rooted antisemitism in America that persists today.
In 2017, there was a 37 percent increase in hate crimes against Jews and Jewish institutions, according FBI data.
“Charleston is hyper-aware of that rise, its something that we’re paying attention to,” Swick said.
This spike in antisemitic attacks prompted South Carolina lawmakers last spring to pass into law a bill that provides on-campus protections for university students — making South Carolina the first U.S. state to do so.
But antisemitism does not define the Jewish experience in the Lowcountry, home to an estimated 11,000 Jews, Swick said.
“There’s perhaps a misguided perception of a lot of antisemitism as being specifically regional to the American South," he said. "That’s much more of a perception than a reality.”
A World of Jewish Culture, an example of Charleston’s diversity, is now in its 21st year, and it has become a staple of the Piccolo Spoleto Festival.
Kate Cummings is a Goldring arts journalist at Syracuse University.