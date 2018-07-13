So the assignment for this week was the colors of summer and we are delighted with the wonderful photos you sent.
It was a true photographic effort to capture the hummingbird in full flight - those wings beat so fast that even the fasted camera has a hard time capturing the little birds.
There were several notable photos that didn't win, but you should find in the photo gallery online. Like the one of the lightning strike on Folly Beach and the full rainbow. But it was the nature photos that struck us as the most beautiful. How can you beat that alligator eye in the midst of all that red and green.
Your next assignment: Biking around. Show us your bicycles, bike paths or just your kids doing their fun stunts. It's such nice weather to bike around, especially later in the day when it (sort of) cools off.
