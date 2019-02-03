This week we were looking for photos of historic Charleston, and for many of you that means church steeples, and specifically St. Michael's Church on Broad Street. It's such an iconic landmark that it has obviously come to symbolize our beautiful city.
But the church steeple that caught our eye was St. Johns Cathedral. It's such an interesting graphic with the steeple etched against the sky and the palm tree to offset the composition. It's a very pictorial photo.
The second that we loved was the harp standing in the room with peeling paint at the Aiken-Rhett House. Somehow that also symbolizes a way to think of Charleston across the years, as we continually renew our music and our beloved buildings. The room shows the skill of previous builders.
Next week's topic: Backyard birds. In honor of the annual Backyard Bird Count with the Audubon Society that starts Feb. 15, show us photos of your backyard birds. It's a great time to see them because the foliage is so much lighter this time of year.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.