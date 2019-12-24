Photo Opp: Best Family Pics of 2019 Dec 24, 2019 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 12 Buy Now Alex, 8, and son Jaxon, 5, and Franziska Lewis of Johns Island Buy Now Ava Weatherford, 2 Avery Collins, 7, of Folly Beach Buy Now From left: Mom, Kristin Troncoso; Santa; baby Leo, 2; Mrs. Claus; Leier, 6; and dad, Mauricio Troncoso. From left: Steven; Carolina, 7; Laura; and Faith, 3 months old, of Goose Creek Sawyer, 2, and Millie, 3, of Summerville Buy Now The Waites family Mommy with Amiyah, 8, at the Night of 1,000 candles. Santa with Brantley, 6; Audrey, 10; and Drayton, 1, of Summerville Elia, 4, and Minos Ikonomidis of Mount Pleasant Jason, 10; Madison, 12; and Allyson, 9, of Colleton County Neal, Amanda and Beau, 3, on Beau's first trip to Disney. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week Here are some of our favorite images of 2019. Enjoy! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most popular today Clemson football player went 199-1 as a wrestler; the guy who beat him still inspires him Popular North Charleston meat-and-three relocating to a bigger building on Dorchester Road 42 workforce housing units in the works for northern Mount Pleasant Christmas Eve morning sees significant flooding in Charleston area Charleston's tall ship festival canceled for second year $100M resort plan for undeveloped SC barrier island isn't 'ecotourism,' county staff says What 2019 meant for downtown Charleston restaurants: Desperation, downsizing and diversity Looming Malfunction Junction interstate overhaul prompts changes in Columbia-area commutes You be the judge: Diner thinks downtown Charleston restaurant disguised source of its fish Flooding makes a mess in Charleston but city avoids repeat of its worst sloshings