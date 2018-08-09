Stamping out the scratch: Lowcountry pet owners, people take on allergy challenges of Holy City life
When new residents move to the Lowcountry, some things become part of the routine. Maybe a pineapple knocker for the front door, a grill for the back yard. Visits to famous restaurants and family outings to the beach. And, if a pet is in tow — a trip to the veterinarian's office to find out why the dog is scratching himself so much.
For pet owners, it’s an unwelcome indoctrination to Charleston life. The heat, the humidity, the pollen, the plants, the bugs — they can all stoke the allergies of a pet that might have been fine in the Northeast or Upper Midwest, but in the Lowcountry becomes an itchy, scratchy mess.
“It’s pretty tough here, especially with the heat and humidity,” said Dr. Terri Bonenberger of Southeast Veterinary Dermatology and Ear Clinic in Mount Pleasant. “We have a lot of clients who have moved here from different parts of the country, California and the Northeast, and after a period of time living here, their allergies and certainly their dogs’ allergies develop or get worse.”
Pet allergies are a problem across the country. Skin allergies were the top reason policyholders took dogs to the vet in 2016, according to Nationwide Insurance, and it was No. 9 for cat owners. On the Asthma and Allergy Foundation’s 2018 list for worst cities for human allergies, Charleston ranked 37th.
It can take just a few weeks for new residents to notice their pets struggling in their adopted environment. “Even moving from Columbia or Charlotte can be enough of a difference,” said Dr. Marian Shuler Holladay, of Shuler Veterinary Clinic in Mount Pleasant.
Even people with allergies to pets can have it worse here, when the high summer temperatures force them to stay inside longer. Dr. Thomas Harper of Charleston Allergy and Asthma recalls a patient who moved from Maryland, and whose pet allergies were inflamed by the dander left behind in his new house by the previous owner’s cats.
“I think I’m allergic to Charleston,” Harper recalled him saying. The dogs and cats of the Lowcountry surely know how it feels.
Environmental allergies
Something was wrong with Bella.
It looked like a canker sore, on the inside of her lip, and it just kept growing larger. Dale Short Westerberg took her rescued tuxedo domestic shorthair cat to two local veterinarians, who both applied steroid shots that stemmed the problem for a short time. Finally, Patrick Veterinary Clinic downtown recommended something more specialized, which was how Bella wound up seeing Dr. Randy Thomas at Southeastern Veterinary Dermatology and Ear Clinic in Mount Pleasant.
“They gave her the panel test, and I’m not sure exactly what she’s allergic to, but it was like oak and pollen and everything else,” said Westerberg, who lives in Goose Creek. The test entailed pricking a sedated Bella with needles coated with drops of suspected allergens. Thomas used the results to devise an injectable serum that Westerberg gave Bella, starting with small increments once a week.
“The results have just been outstanding,” said Westerberg, who adopted Bella, now 15, in 2004. “It took about a month to give her the full dose. From that point on, it was gone in three weeks. It was immediate.”
Many Lowcountry pet owners surely have similar stories, given the bouquet of environmental allergies potentially awaiting their dog or cat each time they step outside. Dogs are particularly susceptible, with possible allergens including pollen, grass, cockroaches, feathers and even fleas, according to Dr. Marian Shuler Holladay of the Shuler Veterinary Clinic in Mount Pleasant.
“Some dogs are truly flea allergic,” she said. “It takes one flea bite, and the whole system gets inflamed, and they’re itching and chewing holes in their skin.”
Many of the environmental factors adversely affecting humans can take their toll on pets as well. While people show it in itchy eyes and runny noses, dogs manifest it through skin. That means a lot of scratching, particularly of areas like their face, feet, neck, stomach and the base of the tail. Many times, owners will notice their dog scratching or rubbing against things more often after being outside. The rashes can also be mistaken for fire ant or bug bites.
“Dogs rarely tend to get hay fever-type symptoms,” said Dr. Terri Bonenberger of the Southeast Veterinary Dermatology and Ear Clinic. “Dogs manifest their allergies basically in eczema. That translates into itching skin, licking their feet, ear infections and recurrent skin infections.”
Cats can have flea and environmental allergies similar to dogs, as Bella can attest. Her problem was eventually diagnosed as feline eosinophilic granuloma, a type of inflammatory skin lesion caused by allergies. A cat with allergies typically grooms itself excessively, pulls out hair, or develops rashes and hair loss.
Short-term solutions to ease the animal’s suffering can include topical solutions that decrease infection, or oral medication that blocks itching and inflammation. Shots of Depo Medrol, an anti-inflammatory drug, provided some limited relief to Bella before her condition was eventually diagnosed. But as with humans, the most efficient method of dealing with allergies in pets is retraining the immune system, beginning with a prick test to discover the culprit.
Animals are typically sedated and pricked with needles containing around 60 indoor and outdoor allergens. The results are read immediately, and used to formulate a vaccine serum of the kind Westerberg was given for her cat.
“It’s a chronic condition, but it’s very manageable,” Bonenberger said. “There are lots of things we can do to make your pet feel more comfortable. Allergy testing and vaccine therapy has a pretty high success rate, 70 percent or so. So it’s definitely a chronic condition that can be successfully managed.”
Food allergies
When it comes to dogs with food allergies, Tammy Moynihan has one trusted approach: treat them like a baby.
That doesn’t mean incessant cuddling, which most pet owners are plenty willing to do. Rather it means introducing one food product at a time to see if it triggers an allergic reaction. “Just like when you start feeding a baby,” said Moynihan, owner of Bark ’n Meow pet food and supply store on Johns Island. “You give a baby 1-1-1.”
According to veterinarians, food allergies aren’t as common in the Lowcountry as those sparked by environmental causes like pollen or fleas. “But it can look similar,” said Dr. Terri Bonenberger of Southeast Veterinary Dermatology and Ear Clinic in Mount Pleasant. “It can cause a similar pattern of foot licking, skin, and ear infections.”
It’s called “barbering,” dogs biting themselves so often that they rip hair off, and to Moynihan it’s a tell-tale sign a customer’s pet has a food allergy. It’s a problem exacerbated by the fact that many people aren’t sure of what’s in the treats they may be handing out, and homes with small children where table food is dropped on the floor.
“It’s worse for dogs because their systems are smaller, and they’re more sensitive to things, and because of what we’ve done to our own food with antibiotics and hormones,” said Moynihan, who’s worked in the pet business for over 40 years, and spent 33 as a nurse.
In some cases, “you can’t give them a Milk Bone dog biscuit. You can’t go to McDonald’s and give them a Chicken McNugget,” she added. “You have to think about things in a totally different way. A food allergy is easier in some ways, but it’s also a very complicated matter.”
One that can take a while to figure out. You can’t prick test for food allergies, Bonenberger said, and hair or saliva testing is inaccurate. That means the slow process of a diet trial, gradually changing out one food for another to gauge the reaction, which Moynihan said can take up to a year.
Her first move is to take the animal off corn, wheat, soy, beef and chicken. The pet will receive a diet with all protein from a single animal source — in some cases from a “novel” protein not usually found in dog food, such as goat, alligator, venison or kangaroo.
Cats don’t have as many food allergies, Moynihan said, but when they do, they can manifest them through diarrhea or not using the litter box, which tends to get them taken to the vet right away. Regardless, while an animal may feel relief by simply having its diet changed, the process of identifying and eliminating the allergen can be more laborious. It requires patience, diligence, and no bits of table food tossed onto the floor.
“It takes a lot of behavior modification on the part of the family to change it,” Moynihan said.
People's allergies to pets
By the end of her freshman year at Virginia Tech, Kristin Ingram had her career mapped out. Veterinary school was in her future. She came home that summer nursing what she thought was a cold, until she was sent to an allergist. Turned out, the future veterinarian was allergic to cats and dogs.
“I wondered, ‘What am I going to do?’” Ingram said. “I couldn’t really see myself doing anything else by that point. I’m 19 years old. I had my mind made up that this is what I’m pursuing, I’m taking classes for it. It was pretty upsetting, initially.”
She wasn’t alone. It’s not uncommon for pet owners or those in animal care to lean they’re allergic to dogs or cats, a stressful situation that can thrust an animal’s future or a career into jeopardy. Katherine Saenger went through it as well — she had just graduated from veterinary school when she discovered she was allergic to cats and dogs, among other things.
“I was going to keep doing what I was doing even if I had to live tired and miserable,” she said. “I love animals too much to give them up. I’d always had allergies, I just didn’t know how much of them were associated with cats and dogs.”
Today, both women are proof that pet allergies can be overcome. Ingram is a veterinarian at Animal Hospital of North Charleston, and has five pets: Stella, a 16-year-old cat; Isabel, a 15-year-old Chihuahua; Elsa, a 3-year-old hound and Sophie, a 2-year-old Chihuahua mix. Saenger is a vet at Bees Ferry Animal Hospital, and has three pets: Alp, a 5-year-old Parson Russell mix and 7-year-old cats Chernobog and Dazbog.
“To some people, a cat is a cat and a dog is a dog,” said Dr. Thomas Harper of Charleston Allergy and Asthma, a dog owner himself. “But to the people who own them, that’s their child. If a doctor says you have to get rid of your cat or dog — well, that goes in one ear and out the other.”
It’s not the animal themselves people are allergic to, but proteins in the dander or saliva, and the result is typically watery eyes, sneezing, and an itchy nose. Cat allergies can be more problematic — the lighter dander stays in the air longer, while dog dander tends to settle. Dog allergies can be inflamed by sitting on a sofa where a dog has been; cat allergies can go haywire from just entering a house where a cat lives.
No wonder the problems can be so severe. Ingram said she had swollen glands in her throat, and thought she was having a relapse of mononucleosis. Saenger said she was always stuffed up, she struggled to sleep, and her itchy red eyes “swelled to monstrous proportions at times.”
The discovery of a pet allergy “can be very stressful,” said Dr. Greg Bennett of Charleston ENT and Allergy. “No one wants to remove a member of the family from their home. Rehoming a pet can be extremely bothersome to all family members. It’s something where having the information ahead of time, having a plan with your allergist ahead of time, is the best way to go about it.”
There are some first steps to take. Bennett recommends keeping the bedroom, and perhaps one piece of living room furniture, pet-free. Washing bedding in hot water once a week, swapping out carpet for wood, and using a HEPA filter can also help. “But that’s just a Band-Aid for symptoms,” he added. “The only way to truly cure the allergies is through immunotherapy.”
Toward that end, Ingram was put on an injectable serum based on her allergens. In the decade since, she’s built up her resistance to the point where he now needs a shot only once a month. Saenger, a patient of Dr. Harper, began receiving three shots a week to hyposensitize her to dogs and cats. Now, she also receives a shot once a month.
“I sleep like a baby and breathe like a normal person,” she said. And like Ingram, Saenger works to keep the Lowcountry’s dogs and cats healthy every day.