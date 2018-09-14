Unconditional love.
We all long to receive it. We all want to get better at offering it. Yet, time and again, most of us find ourselves feeling that unconditional love is elusive.
As the primary facilitator and founder of an equine-assisted experiential learning program in Ravenel, I am privileged to observe countless interactions between students and horses where true unconditional love is demonstrated before my eyes. Witnessing these interactions helps me understand the “mystery” behind both unconditional love and the power of equine-assisted learning.
Here’s what I’ve learned:
Unconditional love isn’t something that can be given or received in isolation. Unconditional love can only be realized as a shared state of being. One cannot provide unconditional love to another who is not already open to receiving it. And one cannot be open to receiving unconditional love until she/he first understands how to embody it.
But how does one learn to embody unconditional love? The answer is simple, even if it is not obvious.
Unconditional love is not something we have to learn to embody; it’s something we are born already knowing how to be. And then we forget. We get confused. We’re taught that unconditional love is something we need to offer to ourselves or others, no matter what they/we do. But that’s misleading because unconditional love cannot be given. It can only be awakened. When a person behaves in an unloving, selfish or hurtful way what we need to offer them is a combination of tough love and forgiveness… so they can find their way back to a perfect state of unconditional love again.
Unlike humans, horses are not confused about what unconditional love is, nor have they forgotten how to embody it. In fact, horses are masters at embodying unconditional love regardless of what the domestic world throws at them. And this makes them masters at helping us remember too:
Unconditional love is the state of accepting ourselves and others, without conditions. It’s being able to say with complete faith: “I am enough and you are enough. Right now. Right here. Just as we are. We are both enough.”
Unconditional love is not defined by the decisions we make, the words we speak or even the way we behave. It’s about how we feel in our hearts.
Unconditional love is saying, “I don’t need anything from you in order to feel complete and you don’t need anything from me in order to be complete.”
When we can find our way back to this state of mutual acceptance and surrender, this is when the magic happens! It’s when expectations and judgments fall away. It’s when the joy of sharing the experience of life returns. And it’s when we can make truly authentic connections in the moment.
Kim Hallin is the founder and president of Unbridled LLC. An accomplished horse trainer and expert at reading horse behavior, Kim spent 18 years in higher education fundraising before taking a leap of faith to pursue her lifelong dream of bringing horses and humans together, to heal together. To read more about Kim and opportunities at Unbridled visit www.unbridled.guru.