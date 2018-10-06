Dear Pet Docs: My dog has been diagnosed with high blood pressure. I did not even realize this was a problem in dogs. How much should I be worried?
Fortunately high blood pressure, or hypertension, is not nearly as common in dogs and cats as it is in humans. However, I (Perry Jameson) do diagnose this problem occasionally in my patients. As in humans, it is important to get it under control.
The persistent elevation in pressure can damage any organ in the body, including the kidneys, causing them to fail.
The elevated blood pressure may cause vessels anywhere in the body to rupture with the eyes and brain being most commonly affected. Retinal detachment resulting in sudden blindness is the first symptom many cats with hypertension have. Seizures, trouble walking and altered mental activity may be seen if hypertension causes bleeding in the brain.
Cats, and less commonly dogs, may develop a condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy if the heart has to pump blood against this increased pressure. The heart is like any muscle in that it hypertrophies if asked to work harder. The problem is this hypertrophy can result in abnormal heart beats and ultimately heart failure.
Humans can develop hypertension as a primary condition. Even a healthy person may be hypertensive if their parents were. Poor lifestyle choices such as overeating, smoking, stress and high-sodium diets will raise our blood pressure. There is some evidence obesity can contribute to hypertension in pets, but in my experience, this is rare.
For most pets, hypertension is secondary to renal failure. The kidneys filter toxins from the blood and eliminate them from the body via urine. If the body senses the kidneys are not removing these toxins efficiently, it will raise the blood pressure to improve blood flow to the kidneys. At mild increases, this is beneficial. Over time, however, the increased blood pressure will damage the kidneys further, causing the renal failure to progress more rapidly.
The kidneys should not allow protein to spill into the urine. In the forms of renal disease where protein is being lost, hypertension is even more likely to occur.
It is estimated that more than 80 percent of cats with hyperthyroidism also will be hypertensive. Fortunately, normalizing the thyroid hormone levels will usually correct the blood pressure.
Hyperadrenocorticism (also called Cushing’s disease) is a condition where the adrenal glands produce excessive amounts of the hormone cortisol. Dogs with this condition may be hypertensive.
Pheochromocytomas are adrenal gland tumors that produce excess adrenaline. This increased adrenaline results in high blood pressure.
We do not routinely measure blood pressure in veterinary medicine since primary hypertension is so uncommon. Measurement of blood pressure in pets also is not as easy as it is in humans as a special small ultrasound is required to accurately detect the blood flow.
Stress also is a complicating factor and will artificially increase blood pressure. We decrease the impact of stress by taking the measurements in a quiet room away from other animals and people. At least six readings are taken and averaged together.
There are, however, several instances where blood pressure should always be measured.
- Any pet with renal disease. Maintaining a normal pressure is one of the few methods we have to slow the progression of renal failure.
- Any pet with hyperthyroidism and hyperadrenocorticism. Even though correction of the hormonal excess often corrects the hypertension, the blood pressure may still need to be normalized.
- Any pet diagnosed with cardiac disease. In cats, we want to determine if the hypertension has caused the cardiac changes (especially hypertrophic cardiomyopathy). In dogs, even mild elevation in blood pressure may worsen a leaky heart valve.
So to answer your question, hypertension is something that should be investigated further in your dog and, if elevated enough, therapy should be started to prevent organ damage from occurring. Finding and correcting the underlying cause, as well as normalizing values, will definitely prolong your dog’s life.
Dr. Henri Bianucci and Dr. Perry Jameson are with Veterinary Specialty Care LLC. Send questions to petdocs@postandcourier.com.