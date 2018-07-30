Got a pet date for a future issue? Email the details to info@lowcountrypaws.com by Sept. 10 for our fall edition.
Aug. 1
Make a mid-week movie date with Starlight Cinema at Freshfields Village. A free screening of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" starts at 8:30 p.m. at 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island. Bring a beach chair or blanket. The outdoor movies end Aug. 15 with a screening of "Finding Dory."
Aug. 2
Dolittle's and STUDIO 33 host Fit with Fido 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Freshfields Village the first Thursday of each month through September. Dogs are welcome and will get some treats. Pack a mat or towels and head to The Green at Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island. Cost is donation.
Aug. 3
Enjoy a low-key evening of tunes with Music on the Green from Freshfields Village. Bring a blanket or chairs and spread out for a free concert 6-9 p.m at 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island. Up first is Groove Train. The series continues Friday nights through Aug. 31.
Aug. 4
Take your dogs out for Mimosas & Mutts Brunch at Ms. Rose’s Fine Food & Cocktails, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. This weekly brunch series welcomes dogs during brunch on the outdoor patio 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays.
Aug. 9
Guests can bring their four-legged friends for Paws on the Patio, a happy hour on the patio at Burtons Grill to benefit Charleston Animal Society. The event is 6-8 p.m. 1875 U.S. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant. Cost is $25 and includes two drink tickets plus an appetizer buffet. Register at bit.ly/2Ed0oDz.
Aug. 11
Pack up a blanket and chairs for a movie night under the stairs with your pet and family at Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston. Movies are free with $2 park admission and begin just after sunset. Coolers, alcohol and outside food are not allowed. Pet must be on a leash at all times. Tonight's movie is "A Wrinkle in Time."
Aug. 12
Head out for shopping, snacks and pet-friendly fun from 1-5 p.m. at Second Sunday on King Street. The downtown Charleston shopping corridor is closed to traffic at Calhoun Street and many bargain hunters bring their pets out for some retail therapy. Visit www.2ndsundayonkingstreet.com for a free two-hour parking voucher for select downtown parking garages.
Aug. 13
Take your hot dog to Joe Riley Park to cheer on the Charleston RiverDogs. They'll take on the Hagerstown Suns at 7:05 p.m., gates open at 6:05 p.m. Enjoy $1 hot dogs and $1 draft beers. The final Dog Monday of the season is Sept. 3.
Aug. 17
Have a rockin' weekend for a good cause with Dorchester Paws' Rock the Rescue fundraiser. Catch shows from dozens of bands at 10 participating venues at 8 p.m. Aug. 17 and 18, then head to the closing celebration with your pets at 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Hanahan Ampitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road. Find a list of shows at dorchesterpaws.org/rocktherescue. Tickets range from $10-$50.
Aug. 22
Drink in a dog-friendly happy hour Barks and Booze. The Brick welcomes pups and people to the patio 4-7 p.m. for happy hour specials at 24 Ann St., Charleston. A portion of proceeds benefit Sinbad-Sadie Second Chance Rescue.
Aug. 23
Explore downtown Summerville during Third Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m. Businesses extended their hours until 8:30 p.m. for a street shopping and strolling experience. Stop by Hutchinson Square to see what entertainment and vendors are around before grabbing a bite to eat. Come by again on Sept. 20. More at www.summervilledream.org/third-thursdays.
Sept. 8
Charleston County Parks' water parks go to the dogs as the summer draws to a close. Two water parks will open to canines for Dog Day Afternoon. First, Splash Island Waterpark at Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant will hold two sessions 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Sept. 8. Sessions are limited to 400 tickets each, which can be purchased in advance for $8 or for $10 at the gate. People get in for $2 park admission.
Next, Whirlin' Waters Adventure Waterpark at North Charleston Wannamaker County Park will open noon-5 p.m. Sept. 9 to dogs. This session is limited to 1,000 tickets, $12 in advance or $15 at the gate. Human admission is $2. Visit bit.ly/29AJyD3 for advanced tickets.
A few pool rules:
- Dogs must have all current vaccinations.
- The pools, shallow wading areas, and lazy rivers will only be open for dogs.
- Swimming is for dogs only. People are limited to knee-deep wading.
Sept. 13
Reward yourself and your pooch after a long day at the office at Yappy Hour from 4 p.m. until sunset at the James Island County Park Dog Park, 871 Riverland Drive. Enjoy live music from Jeff Caldwell and grab a beer. Outside food, alcohol and coolers are not allowed. Free with park admission of $2. Last Yappy Hour of the season is Oct. 11.
Oct. 6
Take flight with Bird Fest 2018 at Old Santee Canal Park. This festival will include demonstrations, bird-friendly products, and experts in birds of South Carolina. Highlights will include flight demonstrations, guided bird tours of the park, and a tutorial on bird photography. Festival also features food, music and information tables. Come support the park and learn about the diversity of birds in South Carolina. Fest is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner. Price is $5.
Oct. 13
Don't miss the Lowcountry Paws Pet Expo! Hosted by Lowcountry Paws and The Post and Courier, our annual party for pets and people includes dozens of vendors, entertainment and adoptable pets. Head to the Charleston Area Convention Center from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. Tickets are $3 for adults, kids and pets get in free; parking is free. Pets must be on a non-retractable leash.