Whether you’re the proud pet parent of a dog, turtle anteater or hedgehog, the Lowcountry Paws Pet Expo is a perfect way to spend a Saturday with your critter.

Returning for the tenth year, the Pet Expo hosted by The Post and Courier and Lowcountry Paws welcomes animals of all furs and feathers from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, in Exhibit Hall C at the Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive in North Charleston.

Parking is free and admission is just $3 for grownups, free for kids ages 12 and younger, as well as your pets! We would love to give a shout-out to our sponsors Banfield Pet Hospital and Pet Supplies Plus for making this fun-filled day possible!

Lowcountry Paws Pet Expo features dozens of pet care providers, vendors and animal rescue groups all in one space. Between meeting sweet shelter dogs and picking up samples from local businesses, you can check out a full lineup of entertainment on the main stage, including chances to win fun prizes!

Visit http://eveningpostevents.com/lowcountry-pet-expo/ to learn about the entertainment, exhibitors, tickets and more.

Don’t forget to stop by our Lowcountry Paws booth! We can’t wait to see all you and your creatures at the Lowcountry Paws Pet Expo.

Here some of our supporters:

Banfield Pet Hospital

Blue Cross Blue Shield South Carolina

Canna Bonez

Carolina Coonhound Rescue

Charleston Animal Society

Charleston Bath Experts

Charleston Dog Training Club

Darby Development/ Lowcountry Animal Rescue

Dorchester Paws

E.K. Riley Investments LLC

Exotic Vet Care

Good Shepherd Pet Services

Grace United Methodist Church

Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary

LeafFilter Gutter Protection

McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation Pet Loss Services

MUSC Pet Therapy

Palmetto Moon Synthetic Turf

Pet Helpers

Pet Rest

Pet Supplies Plus

Pitt Street Pharmacy

QEI Security + Technology

Rainbow Air + Home Cleaning System

Raising Canes

Sinbad Sadie Second Chance Rescue

The Charleston Dog Wizard

Time Treasures

Ultimate Gutter Guard by Southern Industries

Veterinary Specialty Care