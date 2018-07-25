If you go to a RiverDogs baseball game this season, you can meet Charlie T. RiverDog, a 6-foot-6-inch, perpetually smiling canine facsimile who walks on two feet and high-fives children.
You can eat a hot dog known as The Homewrecker, a dozen man-sized inches of beef lathered in three toppings of your choice, like pimento cheese, onions and okra.
What you can’t do is meet an actual dog, unless it’s a Dog Day at the Joe when fans are encouraged to bring their pets to the game. But just because you can’t see a dog – say, a real, honest-to-goodness 9-year-old, 25-pound, cute-as-a-button French Bulldog named Griffin – doesn’t mean he’s not there.
Almost every night there’s a game.
Yup, that’s Griffin, named for Ken Griffey, Jr. Hall of Fame outfielder for the Mariners of Seattle and Reds of Cincinnati. Cincinnati is in Ohio, home of Kim Pope, who happens to be the wife of the RiverDog’s pitching coach, Justin Pope.
You see where we’re going with this? The pitching coach brings a dog, an actual dog, to RiverDog’s games. “I had planned to get a dog sitter,” Justin admits.
Griffin joins his owner at the ballpark because Justin works long hours and Kim often travels. Griffin is a mellow dude and fares well inside the clubhouse manager’s office while the festivities ensue at field level.
There is one thing that’s special about Griffin – he’s a dog. In the clubhouse. Around the players, many of whom are 19 and 20 and have left their family homes (and their pet dogs) for the first time in their lives to come play ball in Charleston.
So when they see Griffin, it brings back memories. It makes their hearts swell. The players love Griffin. They say hello and pet him and even manage to get him excited. They bark at him – they are, after all, RiverDogs – and get him barking back. They love it. He loves it. He’s sort of the unofficial mascot of the team, Charlie notwithstanding.
Now you might expect that Griffin would be chasing baseballs and scooting around the field, being a dog and all. But like the player for whom he was named, Griffin has lost some of the spunk that characterized his early career. He runs out of steam chasing a ball more than a couple times. If he were a RiverDog, he would have to designated hitter (DH).
In fact, says Justin, the young version of Griffin could not have accompanied him to games. His rookie rambunctiousness would have been a distraction to the team, which is the last thing Justin wants. Justin spent nine years pitching in the Minors – mostly for Yankees’ affiliates – before working his way up the ranks as pitching coach, helping the system’s hurlers hone their skills and learn how to act like professionals.
That’s Justin’s business; you might be wondering about Griffin’s business, and where he does it when he’s at the park. This is important information for those attending games. Justin promises that he walks Griffin just before they leave home, just after batting practice and then just before the game begins.
That makes for one happy dog who just likes being around all the people.