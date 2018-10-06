It's fall, but maybe it doesn't seem like it yet. The holidays are just around the corner. Time to dress up your favorite animal for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. (Can't wait to see those photos of your yellow lab wearing spooky specs.)
In this issue, we thought you might like to know more about how to communicate with your pets - everything from horses to dogs to well, anteaters!
We especially love Samantha and Artie, a pair of local anteaters who have been known to turn a few heads while walking down King Street. Hey, they even go to the beach and are lovable, but rascally at home.
For me, I'm always looking for ways to communicate with my horse, and Kim Hallin is a local horse whisperer who works to help both humans and horses find their inner selves. There is a lot of very quiet body language that adds up once you learn how to interpret it.
On the more conventional side, there's an article about being realistic about your pet's emotions - they are much clearer to them, and to us if we learn how to read the signals.
It's also time for the annual Lowcountry Paws Pet Expo - a convention hall full of goodies and a chance to stroll with well, your anteater.
