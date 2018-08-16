The dog was very old and the vacationing Charleston family had left the dog with a friend, but the dog might not live to see their return.
The friend was a bit taken aback when the dog came with burial instructions, a plastic bin for a casket, a blanket, and a toy and food “for the journey.” They even placed the shovel and grave marker next to the bin and staked out the potential plot in the back yard.
Fortunately for the dogsitter, the dog survived his family’s vacation.
Many people are not as prepared as these vacationers, but the odds are that, given the ratio of pets’ lifespans to their humans’, most pet owners will live through the heartache of a pet’s aging and death.
“Cats live an average of 14 to 17 years,” says Dr. Kelli Klein of Olde Towne Veterinary Clinic in Charleston. “With dogs, it really depends on the breed and size of the dog. Small breed dogs tend to live longer than large breeds, up to 11 or 13 years. The larger the dog, the shorter the life. Great Danes and Irish Wolfhounds tend to live less than 10 years.”
Recognizing aging symptoms
Just as with humans, aging often happens so gradually that it can be hard to recognize in a beloved pet.
“It tends to be insidious,” says Dr. Douglas Berger of Charleston’s All Creatures Veterinary Clinic. “You’ll see a slowing down, which is often a symptom. Or they’ll have a tendency to eat a little less. With dogs, that may be arthritic changes. In cats, it tends to be something a little more difficult to diagnose, such as a kidney or blood sugar issue. It’s good to investigate what’s going on.”
“Aging in pets is very similar to what we see with human family members, “ Klein says. “There will be a lot of changes in behavior. They’ll be less active and not as tolerant of weather changes because they’re more sensitive to heat and cold. They tend to gain weight easier. They may not want to be as interactive with younger animals in the household. Sometimes, there are changes in the sleep cycle. They sleep more or they don’t sleep at times we expect, like they sleep more during the day.”
Helping your aging pet
There are things a pet owner can do to help with healthy aging, including regular vet checkups.
“So many supplements are very safe for pets. Like glucosamine, fish oil as an anti-inflammatory if they develop arthritis. There are melatonin hormones that can help with sleeping and other things, and then there are therapies like water therapy that can keep pets comfortable as they age, along with traditional medications,” Klein says.
Just like with humans, staying active mentally is important for pets in their golden years.
"It’s not just letting them out the back door," Klein says. "If you can get your dog to walk with you even just around the block, it energizes them, is physically healthy, and engages them. And frequent short walks are better than long walks. Cats are usually spry even in old age, but if you have a pet that can’t jump anymore, you can make a ramp with a piece of plywood and carpet for traction. When pets have problems with joints, a lot of times, slippery floors are hard, so anything you can do to provide traction is a big help.”
Berger says switching to food that has one source of protein and is organic can help the aging pet because it is easier to digest. He also recommends that pet owners ensure that their aging pets get lots of water.
“In older dogs or cats, if they get dehydrated, it’s much more likely for a relatively benign urinary tract infection to become bad,” Berger says. “Give them access to water and frequent trips outside. Older pets can’t hold it longer than four to six hours, but they’ll try and that can make them more prone to a urinary tract infection. With cats, monitor their litter boxes, which is a good sign of what’s going on internally.”
Extraordinary lengths and letting go
Berger says he has seen pet owners go to extraordinary lengths to save an aging pet, including feline kidney transplants – which he doesn’t do at his clinic -- with the donor cat becoming another pet. He recalls in the mid-1990s when he was in New York, he designed an artificial knee for a German Shepherd whose owner didn’t want the dog’s cancerous leg amputated. He adds that a life with three legs is generally much less traumatic than this kind of surgery for the pet.
For the owner of an aging pet who is part of the family, the extra effort to accommodate the “fur baby” is just part of loving them.
“When my pup was dying from cancer, we took her for weekly acupuncture treatments,” recalls Charleston author Dorothy St. James. “They seemed to help her feel better. We also rubbed frankincense oil on her paws because it was supposed to reduce inflammation. Not to mention the special slow cooker dinners we’d make that she wouldn’t eat. You want to try anything to get her to feel better.”
At some point, of course, the effort is counterproductive.
“I think keeping them around and keeping them happy are two different things,” Klein says. “It’s a fine line and subjective. People will have brain surgery done on dogs for tumors. It’s not uncommon for clients to learn how to give fluids at home if they have kidney disease.
“It is such a case-by-case scenario. Watch for if the animal starts secluding themselves from the family or when they stop showing interest in things they love to do. Watch for when there are more bad days than good days. Unfortunately, more times than not, that demarcation is not that clear. I wish it were.”